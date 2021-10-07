CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deborah Erskine replaces Arlene Foster as Fermanagh-South Tyrone MLA

Cover picture for the articleFormer Democratic Unionist Party press officer Deborah Erskine has officially replaced Arlene Foster as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, the Electoral Office has confirmed. Mrs Erskine, a Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor, was returned to fill Mrs Foster's seat on Thursday. The DUP councillor previously worked in Mrs Foster's...

