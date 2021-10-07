CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbiana, OH

Brewpub to Open in Firestone Homestead Barn

By Guy D'Astolfo
businessjournaldaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIANA, OH – The owners of Ill Will Brewing Co. bear no animosity toward anyone. They just like to have a good time when it comes to being in a bad mood. “Some people go out to have a beer because they want to have a good time,” says Brian Lalama, who co-owns the brewpub with Ryan Gray. “But some go because they are not having a good time. Their job isn’t perfect or it’s their relationships. That’s what we’re playing to.”

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Columbiana, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbiana, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Homestead, PA
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Brewpub To Open#Firestone Homestead Barn#Ill Will Brewing Co#Firestone Farms#The Harvey S Firestone
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy