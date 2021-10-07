Brewpub to Open in Firestone Homestead Barn

COLUMBIANA, OH – The owners of Ill Will Brewing Co. bear no animosity toward anyone. They just like to have a good time when it comes to being in a bad mood. “Some people go out to have a beer because they want to have a good time,” says Brian Lalama, who co-owns the brewpub with Ryan Gray. “But some go because they are not having a good time. Their job isn’t perfect or it’s their relationships. That’s what we’re playing to.”