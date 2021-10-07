CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scaling DAOs Faster with Collective R&D

 7 days ago

In this presentation, Connor Spelliscy, Director of New Platforms at Hangar, shares his insights for scaling decentralized autonomous organizations with collective research and development efforts. The presentation was given on October 1, 2021 at the Governance and DAOs Summit.

