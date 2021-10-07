Scaling DAOs Faster with Collective R&D

After the previous week ended with bitcoin becoming a more favored investment at the expense of ethereum once again, the gaming industry is spurring growth in the blockchain-powered dapp sector with DeFi and NFT losing ground, and a global investigation by ICIJ - dubbed the Pandora Papers - exposed how the world elite was using offshore structures and trusts in tax havens to conceal their wealth. Then, bitcoin broke the USD 55,000 resistance, returned to USD 1trn market capitalization, and decoupled from stocks, while Bitcoin Lightning Network is growing faster than public metrics show. Stellar rallied on the MoneyGram partnership announcement, AXS once again surged to an ATH after the team behind it announced a new DEX, and Shiba Inu soared on high volume, then neared the top 10 list. Meanwhile, deposits on the ‘big four’ South Korean exchanges were up 1,368%, CoinSwitch Kuber said it raised over USD 260m at a valuation of USD 1.9bn, and CoinShares invested in Swiss-based online bank FlowBank.

