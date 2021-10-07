CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NL-VTON: a non-local virtual try-on network with feature preserving of body and clothes

By Ze Lin Tan
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an image based virtual try-on network, both features of the target clothes and the input human body should be preserved. However, current techniques failed to solve the problems of blurriness on complex clothes details and artifacts on human body occlusion regions at the same time. To tackle this issue, we propose a non-local virtual try-on network NL-VTON. Considering that convolution is a local operation and limited by its convolution kernel size and rectangular receptive field, which is unsuitable for large size non-rigid transformations of persons and clothes in virtual try-on, we introduce a non-local feature attention module and a grid regularization loss so as to capture detailed features of complex clothes, and design a human body segmentation prediction network to further alleviate the artifacts on occlusion regions. The quantitative and qualitative experiments based on the Zalando dataset demonstrate that our proposed method significantly improves the ability to preserve features of bodies and clothes compared with the state-of-the-art methods.

Nature.com

Differential regulation of the water channel protein aquaporins in chondrocytes of human knee articular cartilage by aging

Knee cartilage is in an aqueous environment filled with synovial fluid consisting of water, various nutrients, and ions to maintain chondrocyte homeostasis. Aquaporins (AQPs) are water channel proteins that play an important role in water exchange in cells, and AQP1, -3, and -4 are known to be expressed predominantly in cartilage. We evaluated the changes in AQP expression in chondrocytes from human knee articular cartilage in patients of different ages and identified the key factor(s) that mediate age-induced alteration in AQP expression. The mRNA and protein expression of AQP1, -3 and -4 were significantly decreased in fibrocartilage compared to hyaline cartilage and in articular cartilage from older osteoarthritis patients compared to that from young patients. Gene and protein expression of AQP1, -3 and -4 were altered during the chondrogenic differentiation of C3H10T1/2 cells. The causative factors for age-associated decrease in AQP included H2O2, TNFÎ±, and HMGB1 for AQP1, -3, and -4, respectively. In particular, the protective effect of AQP4 reduction following HMGB1 neutralization was noteworthy. The identification of other potent molecules that regulate AQP expression represents a promising therapeutic approach to suppress cartilage degeneration during aging.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A trajectory-based loss function to learn missing terms in bifurcating dynamical systems

Missing terms in dynamical systems are a challenging problem for modeling. Recent developments in the combination of machine learning and dynamical system theory open possibilities for a solution. We show how physics-informed differential equations and machine learning-combined in the Universal Differential Equation (UDE) framework by Rackauckas et al.-can be modified to discover missing terms in systems that undergo sudden fundamental changes in their dynamical behavior called bifurcations. With this we enable the application of the UDE approach to a wider class of problems which are common in many real world applications. The choice of the loss function, which compares the training data trajectory in state space and the current estimated solution trajectory of the UDE to optimize the solution, plays a crucial role within this approach. The Mean Square Error as loss function contains the risk of a reconstruction which completely misses the dynamical behavior of the training data. By contrast, our suggested trajectory-based loss function which optimizes two largely independent components, the length and angle of state space vectors of the training data, performs reliable well in examples of systems from neuroscience, chemistry and biology showing Saddle-Node, Pitchfork, Hopf and Period-doubling bifurcations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development of an optogenetic gene sensitive to daylight and its implications in vision restoration

Optogenetic gene-mediated therapy for restoring vision is thought to be a useful treatment for blind patients. However, light sensitivity achieved using this gene therapy is inferior to that of daylight vision. To increase light sensitivity, we designed three mutants using a bioinformatics approach. Nucleotide sequences encoding two sites in the extracellular loops (ex1, ex3) of mVChR1 close to simulated ion-conducting pathways were replaced by homologous amino acid-encoding sequences of ChR1 or ChR2. The light sensitivity of ex3mV1 was higher than that of mVChR1 at 405"“617"‰nm. Visual responses were restored in Royal College of Surgeons rats with genetically degenerating photoreceptor cells transfected with ex3mV1Co, wherein transmembrane of sixth (TM6) in ex3mV1 was additionally replaced with the corresponding domain of CoChR; these rats responded to light in the order of Î¼W/mm2. Thus, ex3mV1Co might be useful for the restoration of advanced visual function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A study of preparing silver iodide nanocolloid by electrical spark discharge method and its properties

This study employed an electric discharge machine (EDM) and the Electrical Spark Discharge Method (ESDM) to prepare silver iodide nanocolloid (AgINC). Povidone"“iodine (PVP-I) was dissolved in deionized water to create a dielectric fluid. Silver material was melted using the high temperature generated by an electric arc, and the peeled-off material was reacted with PVP-I to form AgI nanoparticles (AgINPs). Six discharge pulse wave parameter combinations (Ton"“Toff) were employed, and the resultant particle size and suspension of the prepared samples were examined. The results revealed that AgINPs were successfully created using the ESDM. When Ton"“Toff was set at 90"“90Â Î¼s, the zeta potential of the AgINC was"‰âˆ’"‰50.3Â mV, indicating excellent suspension stability. The AgINC particle size was 16Â nm, verifying that the parameters yielded AgINPs with the smallest particle size distribution and highest zeta potential. Ultraviolet"“visible spectrum analyser was performed to analyse the samples, and the spectra indicated that the characteristic wavelength was 420Â nm regardless of the Ton"“Toff values. X-ray diffraction analysis determined that the AgINPs exhibited two crystal structures, namely Î²-AgI and Ag. Transmission electron microscopy was performed and revealed that the particles were irregularly shaped and that some of the larger particles had aggregated. The crystal structure was determined to be a mixture of Ag and Î²-AgI, with a lattice spacing of 0.235Â nm and 0.229Â nm, respectively. The lattice spacing of the Ag was 0.235Â nm. X-ray diffraction analysis indicated that the prepared AgINC were composed of only Ag and I; no additional chemical elements were detected.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Opposite response of blood vessels in the retina to 6Â° head-down tilt and long-duration microgravity

The Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS), associated with the headward fluid shifts incurred in microgravity during long-duration missions, remains a high-priority health and performance risk for human space exploration. To help characterize the pathophysiology of SANS, NASA's VESsel GENeration Analysis (VESGEN) software was used to map and quantify vascular adaptations in the retina before and after 70 days of bed rest at 6-degree Head-Down Tilt (HDT), a well-studied microgravity analog. Results were compared to the retinal vascular response of astronauts following 6-month missions to the International Space Station (ISS). By mixed effects modeling, the trends of vascular response were opposite. Vascular density decreased significantly in the 16 retinas of eight astronauts and in contrast, increased slightly in the ten retinas of five subjects after HDT (although with limited significance). The one astronaut retina diagnosed with SANS displayed the greatest vascular loss. Results suggest that microgravity is a major variable in the retinal mediation of fluid shifts that is not reproduced in this HDT bed rest model.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Microdrilled tapers to enhance optical fiber lasers for sensing

In this work, an experimental analysis of the performance of different types of quasi-randomly distributed reflectors inscribed into a single-mode fiber as a sensing mirror is presented. These artificially-controlled backscattering fiber reflectors are used in short linear cavity fiber lasers. In particular, laser emission and sensor application features are analyzed when employing optical tapered fibers, micro-drilled optical fibers and 50Â Î¼m-waist or 100Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered fibers (MDTF). Single-wavelength laser with an output power level of about 8.2Â dBm and an optical signal-to-noise ratio of 45Â dB were measured when employing a 50Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered optical fiber. The achieved temperature sensitivities were similar to those of FBGs; however, the strain sensitivity improved more than one order of magnitude in comparison with FBG sensors, attaining slope sensitivities as good as 18.1Â pm/Î¼Îµ when using a 50Â Î¼m-waist MDTF as distributed reflector.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Multiple channels with interconnected pores in a bioceramic scaffold promote bone tissue formation

Insufficient nutrition exchange and limited transportation of blood supply in a porous only scaffold often hinder bone formation, even though the porous scaffold is loaded with cells or growth factors. To overcome these issues, we developed a cell- and growth factor-free approach to induce bone formation in a critical-size bone defect by using an interconnected porous beta-tricalcium phosphate (Î²-TCP) scaffold with multiple channels. In vitro cell experimental results showed that multiple channels significantly promoted cell attachment and proliferation of human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells, stimulated their alkaline phosphatase activity, and up-regulated the osteogenic gene expression. Multiple channels also considerably stimulated the expression of various mechanosensing markers of the cells, such as focal adhesion kinase, filamentous actin, and Yes-associated protein-1 at both static and dynamic culturing conditions. The in vivo bone defect implantation results demonstrated more bone formation inside multiple-channeled scaffolds compared to non-channeled scaffolds. Multiple channels prominently accelerated collagen type I, bone sialoprotein and osteocalcin protein expression. Fluorochrome images and angiogenic marker CD31 staining exhibited more mineral deposition and longer vasculature structures in multiple-channeled scaffolds, compared to non-channeled scaffolds. All the findings suggested that the creation of interconnected multiple channels in the porous Î²-TCP scaffold is a very promising approach to promote bone tissue regeneration.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of government policies on the spread of COVID-19 worldwide

The outbreak of novel COVID-19 disease elicited a wide range of anti-contagion and economic policies like school closure, income support, contact tracing, and so forth, in the mitigation and suppression of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, a systematic evaluation of these policies has not been made. Here, 17 implemented policies from the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker dataset employed in 90 countries from December 31, 2019, to August 31, 2020, were analyzed. A Poisson regression model was applied to analyze the relationship between policies and daily confirmed cases using a generalized estimating equations approach. A lag is a fixed time displacement in time series data. With that, lagging (0, 3, 7, 10, and 14Â days) was also considered during the analysis since the effects of policies implemented on a given day may affect the number of confirmed cases several days after implementation. The countries were divided into three groups depending on the number of waves of the pandemicÂ observed in each country. Through subgroup analysis, we showed that with and without lagging, contact tracing and containment policies were significant for countries with two waves, while closing, economic, and health policies were significant for countries with three waves. Wave-specific analysis for each wave showed that significant health, economic, and containment policies varied across waves of the pandemic. Emergency investment in healthcare was consistently significant among the three groups of countries, while the Stringency index was significant among all waves of the pandemic. These findings may help in making informed decisions regarding whether, which, or when these policies should be intensified or lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Two triterpenoids from Rubus fraxinifolius leaves and their tyrosinase and elastase inhibitory activities

Numerous therapeutic compounds have been isolated from naturally abundant organic resources, which may offer economical and sustainable sources of compounds with safe and efficacious biological activities. In the cosmetics industry, natural compounds with anti-aging activities are eagerly sought. Thus, we prepared various extracts from Rubus fraxinifolius leaves and used enzyme inhibition assays to isolate compounds with protective effects against skin aging. Two triterpenoids were isolated from Rubus fraxinifolius Poir. leaves. The structures were characterized by spectroscopic analyses (LC-ESI-MS, 1D/2D NMR) and comparison to reported data. Compound 1 and 2 were determined as 2,3-O-ethyleneglycol, 19-hydroxyurs-12-en-23,28-dioic acid and 2,3-O-propanediol,19-hydroxyurs-12-en-28-oic acid. Methanol extract and isolates were assessed for their inhibitory effects on elastase and tyrosinase. Compounds 1 and 2 inhibited elastase with IC50 122.199Â Âµg/mL and 98.22Â Âµg/mL, and also inhibited tyrosinase with IC50 207.79Â Âµg/mL and 221.51Â Âµg/mL, respectively. The molecular docking proved that both compounds have affinities toward the enzymes.
Nature.com

Simple security proofs for continuous variable quantum key distribution with intensity fluctuating sources

Despite tremendous theoretical and experimental progress in continuous variable (CV) quantum key distribution (QKD), the security has not been rigorously established for most current continuous variable quantum key distribution systems that have imperfections. Among these imperfections, intensity fluctuation is one of the principal problems affecting security. In this paper, we provide simple security proofs for continuous variable quantum key distribution systems with intensity fluctuating sources. Specifically, depending on device assumptions in the source, the imperfect systems are divided into two general cases for security proofs. In the most conservative case, we prove the security based on the tagging idea, which is a main technique for the security proof of discrete variable quantum key distribution. Our proofs are simple to implement without any hardware adjustment for current continuous variable quantum key distribution systems. Also, we show that our proofs are able to provide secure secret keys in the finite-size scenario.
COMPUTERS

