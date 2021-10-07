CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Identifying hidden coalitions in the US House of Representatives by optimally partitioning signed networks based on generalized balance

By Samin Aref
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn network science, identifying optimal partitions of a signed network into internally cohesive and mutually divisive clusters based on generalized balance theory is computationally challenging. We reformulate and generalize two binary linear programming models that tackle this challenge, demonstrating their practicality by applying them to partition signed networks of collaboration and opposition in the US House of Representatives. These models guarantee a globally optimal network partition and can be practically applied to signed networks containing up to 30,000 edges. In the US House context, we find that a three-cluster partition is better than a conventional two-cluster partition, where the otherwise hidden third coalition is composed of highly effective legislators who are ideologically aligned with the majority party.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Find and contact your US senator or representative here

You can contact your U.S. senators or representative via the links below. Contact your representative in the U.S. House of Representatives: house.gov/representatives. Contact your senators in the U.S. Senate: senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm. Not sure who your senator or representative is? Find out here: fiscalnote.com/find-your-legislator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Us Politics#Network Partition#The Us
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Internet reacts to brutal new economic data: 'Not what the White House wants to see'

Social media users did not appreciate new economic data that revealed U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 13 years, pinning the blame squarely on the Biden White House. The data comes on the heels of the poor September jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 workers in September as the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the Labor Department reported. But economists were expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy