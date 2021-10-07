Evolution of the electronic structure in open-shell donor-acceptor organic semiconductors
Most organic semiconductors have closed-shell electronic structures, however, studies have revealed open-shell character emanating from design paradigms such as narrowing the bandgap and controlling the quinoidal-aromatic resonance of the π-system. A fundamental challenge is understanding and identifying the molecular and electronic basis for the transition from a closed- to open-shell electronic structure and connecting the physicochemical properties with (opto)electronic functionality. Here, we report donor-acceptor organic semiconductors comprised of diketopyrrolopyrrole and naphthobisthiadiazole acceptors and various electron-rich donors commonly utilized in constructing high-performance organic semiconductors. Nuclear magnetic resonance, electron spin resonance, magnetic susceptibility measurements, single-crystal X-ray studies, and computational investigations connect the bandgap, π-extension, structural, and electronic features with the emergence of various degrees of diradical character. This work systematically demonstrates the widespread diradical character in the classical donor-acceptor organic semiconductors and provides distinctive insights into their ground state structure-property relationship.www.nature.com
Comments / 0