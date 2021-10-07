CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evolution of the electronic structure in open-shell donor-acceptor organic semiconductors

By Zhongxin Chen ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7148-4626
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost organic semiconductors have closed-shell electronic structures, however, studies have revealed open-shell character emanating from design paradigms such as narrowing the bandgap and controlling the quinoidal-aromatic resonance of the π-system. A fundamental challenge is understanding and identifying the molecular and electronic basis for the transition from a closed- to open-shell electronic structure and connecting the physicochemical properties with (opto)electronic functionality. Here, we report donor-acceptor organic semiconductors comprised of diketopyrrolopyrrole and naphthobisthiadiazole acceptors and various electron-rich donors commonly utilized in constructing high-performance organic semiconductors. Nuclear magnetic resonance, electron spin resonance, magnetic susceptibility measurements, single-crystal X-ray studies, and computational investigations connect the bandgap, π-extension, structural, and electronic features with the emergence of various degrees of diradical character. This work systematically demonstrates the widespread diradical character in the classical donor-acceptor organic semiconductors and provides distinctive insights into their ground state structure-property relationship.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Designing small organic non-fullerene acceptor molecules with diflorobenzene or quinoline core and dithiophene donor moiety through density functional theory

The non-fullerene acceptors A1–A5 with diflourobenzene or quinoline core (bridge) unit, donor cyclopenta[1,2-b:3,4-b′]dithiophene unit and 2-(2-methylene-3-oxo-2,3-dihydro-1H-inden-1-ylidene)malononitrile as acceptor unit with additional phenyl, fulvene or thieno[3,2-d]pyrimidinyl 5-oxide groups have been designed through DFT calculations. The optimization of molecular geometries were performed with density functional theory (DFT) at B3LYP 6-31G (d,p) level of theory. The frontier molecular orbital (FMO) energies, band gap energies and dipole moments (ground and excited state) have been calculated to probe the photovoltaic properties. The band gap (1.42–2.01 eV) and dipole moment values (5.5–18. Debye) showed that these designed acceptors are good candidates for organic solar cells. Time-Dependent Density Functional Theory (TD-DFT) results showed λmax (wave length at maximum absorption) value (611–837 nm), oscillator strength (f) and excitation energies (1.50–2.02 eV) in gas phase and in CHCl3 solvent (1.48–1.89 eV) using integral equation formalism variant (IEFPCM) model. The λmax in CHCl3 showed marginal red shift for all designed acceptors compared with gas phase absorption. The partial density of states (PDOS) has been plotted by using multiwfn which showed that all the designed molecules have more electronic distribution at the donor moiety and lowest at the central bridge. The reorganization energies of electron (λe) (0.0007 eV to 0.017 eV), and the hole reorganization energy values (0.0003 eV to − 0.0403 eV) were smaller which suggested that higher charged motilities. The blends of acceptors A1–A5 with donor polymer D1 provided open circuit voltage (Voc) and ∆HOMO off-set of the HOMO of donor and acceptors. These blends showed 1.04 to 1.5 eV values of Voc and 0 to 0.38 eV ∆HOMO off set values of the donor–acceptor bends which indicate improved performance of the cell. Finally, the blend of D1–A4 was used for the study of distribution of HOMO and LUMO. The HOMO were found distributed on the donor polymer (D1) while the A4 acceptor was found with LUMO distribution. Based on λmax values, and band gap energies (Eg), excitation energies (Ex), reorganization energies; the A3 and A4 will prove good acceptor molecules for the development of organic solar cells.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Newly Discovered Family of 2D Semiconductors Enables More Energy-Efficient Electronic Devices

SUTD researchers show how a newly discovered family of two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors are more energy-efficient thanks to the presence of a built-in atomic protection layer. According to researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), a recently discovered family of two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors could pave the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

3D structure of artificially designed protein nanoparticle TIP60 elucidated by cryo-electron microscopy

Nanoparticles and nanocages are attractive materials that may be applied in color agents, catalysts, and drug delivery. For real-world use, it is necessary to produce a large number of nanoparticles of uniform size and shape, but thus far, nanoparticle formation methods using metals have been widely researched, and the formation of nanoparticles with a certain shape and size have been realized. However, it is not easy to create a group of uniform nanoparticles with the same structure at the atomic level.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Experimental evidence of plasmarons and effective fine structure constant in electron-doped graphene/h-BN heterostructure

Electron-electron interaction is fundamental in condensed matter physics and can lead to composite quasiparticles called plasmarons, which strongly renormalize the dispersion and carry information of electron-electron coupling strength as defined by the effective fine structure constant \({\alpha }_{ee}^{* }\). Although h-BN with unique dielectric properties has been widely used as an important substrate for graphene, so far there is no experimental report of plasmarons in graphene/h-BN yet. Here, we report direct experimental observation of plasmaron dispersion in graphene/h-BN heterostructures through angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) measurements upon in situ electron doping. Characteristic diamond-shaped dispersion is observed near the Dirac cone in both 0° (aligned) and 13.5° (twisted) graphene/h-BN, and the electron-electron interaction strength \({\alpha }_{ee}^{* }\) is extracted to be \({\alpha }_{ee}^{* }\approx 0.9\pm 0.1\), highlighting the important role of electron-electron interaction. Our results suggest graphene/h-BN as an ideal platform for investigating strong electron-electron interaction with weak dielectric screening, and lays fundamental physics for gate-tunable nano-electronics and nano-plasmonics.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Structure formation in mini-organs

The development of alveoli in organoids derived from mammary-gland tissue follows the same physical principles as the formation of discrete droplets in a water jet. Many of the organ systems found in animals exhibit highly complex structures, which are essential for their various functions. How such structures develop during embryonic development is a central question in biology. Physicists led by Erwin Frey (Professor of Statistical and Biological Physics at LMU Munich) and Andreas Bausch (Professor of Cellular Biophysics at the Technical University of Munich) investigated this fundamental problem using mini-organs termed organoids as their experimental system. The team focused on the spherical 'alveoli' in which the ducts of the lactating mammary gland terminate. The study demonstrated in detail that these alveoli form according to the same principles as droplets in a jet of water emerging from a hose.
SCIENCE
Newswise

The Remarkable Variability of Actinide Tetrafluoride Electronic Structures

Scientists have synthesized tetrafluoride powders of four radioactive elements—thorium, uranium, neptunium, and plutonium. These four elements are actinides, a series of heavy and radioactive elements. Tetrafluoride powders are simply powders with four fluoride atoms per atom of actinide. In this new study, scientists probed the magnetic fields of these powders. This revealed remarkable variations in the electronic structures of the powders even though they have nearly identical crystal structures. These studies reveal the transition of valence electrons from itinerant to localized behavior across the actinide row of the periodic table; that is, for atoms of lighter elements of the row the electrons in the outer shell can be shared with neighbors, whereas for heavier elements electrons are confined to the atom. This research provides a basis for future studies of electronic configurations in other materials with similar crystal structures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Exploration of efficient electron acceptors for organic solar cells: rational design of indacenodithiophene based non-fullerene compounds

The global need for renewable sources of energy has compelled researchers to explore new sources and improve the efficiency of the existing technologies. Solar energy is considered to be one of the best options to resolve climate and energy crises because of its long-term stability and pollution free energy production. Herein, we have synthesized a small acceptor compound (TPDR) and have utilized for rational designing of non-fullerene chromophores (TPD1–TPD6) using end-capped manipulation in A2–A1–D–A1–A2 configuration. The quantum chemical study (DFT/TD-DFT) was used to characterize the effect of end group redistribution through frontier molecular orbital (FMO), optical absorption, reorganization energy, open circuit voltage (Voc), photovoltaic properties and intermolecular charge transfer for the designed compounds. FMO data exhibited that TPD5 had the least ΔE (1.71 eV) with highest maximum absorption (λmax) among all compounds due to the four cyano groups as the end-capped acceptor moieties. The reorganization energies of TPD1–TPD6 hinted at credible electron transportation due to the lower values of λe than λh. Furthermore, open circuit voltage (Voc) values showed similar amplitude for all compounds including parent chromophore, except TPD4 and TPD5 compounds. These designed compounds with unique end group acceptors have the potential to be used as novel fabrication materials for energy devices.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Manipulation on active electronic states of metastable phase Î²-NiMoO for large current density hydrogen evolution

Non-noble transition metal oxides are abundant in nature. However, they are widely regarded as catalytically inert for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) due to their scarce active electronic states near the Fermi-level. How to largely improve the HER activity of these kinds of materials remains a great challenge. Herein, as a proof-of-concept, we design a non-solvent strategy to achieve phosphate substitution and the subsequent crystal phase stabilization of metastable Î²-NiMoO4. Phosphate substitution is proved to be imperative for the stabilization and activation of Î²-NiMoO4, which can efficiently generate the active electronic states and promote the intrinsic HER activity. As a result, phosphate substituted Î²-NiMoO4 exhibits the optimal hydrogen adsorption free energy (âˆ’0.046"‰eV) and ultralow overpotential of âˆ’23"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in 1"‰M KOH for HER. Especially, it maintains long-term stability for 200"‰h at the large current density of 1000"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 with an overpotential of only âˆ’210"‰mV. This work provides a route for activating transition metal oxides for HER by stabilizing the metastable phase with abundant active electronic states.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Direct genome-wide identification of G-quadruplex structures by whole-genome resequencing

We present a user-friendly and transferable genome-wide DNA G-quadruplex (G4) profiling method that identifies G4 structures from ordinary whole-genome resequencing data by seizing the slight fluctuation of sequencing quality. In the human genome, 736,689 G4 structures were identified, of which 45.9% of all predicted canonical G4-forming sequences were characterized. Over 89% of the detected canonical G4s were also identified by combining polymerase stop assays with next-generation sequencing. Testing using public datasets of 6 species demonstrated that the present method is widely applicable. The detection rates of predicted canonical quadruplexes ranged from 32% to 58%. Because single nucleotide variations (SNVs) influence the formation of G4 structures and have individual differences, the given method is available to identify and characterize G4s genome-wide for specific individuals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermally activated intermittent dynamics of creeping crack fronts along disordered interfaces

We present a subcritical fracture growth model, coupled with the elastic redistribution of the acting mechanical stress along rugous rupture fronts. We show the ability of this model to quantitatively reproduce the intermittent dynamics of cracks propagating along weak disordered interfaces. To this end, we assume that the fracture energy of such interfaces (in the sense of a critical energy release rate) follows a spatially correlated normal distribution. We compare various statistical features from the obtained fracture dynamics to that from cracks propagating in sintered polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)Â interfaces. In previous works, it has been demonstrated that such an approach could reproduce the mean advance of fractures and their local front velocity distribution. Here, we go further by showing that the proposed model also quantitatively accounts for the complex self-affine scaling morphology of crack fronts and their temporal evolution, for the spatial and temporal correlations of the local velocity fields and for the avalanches size distribution of the intermittent growth dynamics. We thus provide new evidence that anÂ Arrhenius-like subcritical growth is particularly suitable for the description of creeping cracks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structural basis of ketamine action on human NMDA receptors

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03769-9 Published online 28 July 2021. This Article has been amended to make two clarifications. The second sentence of the Abstract paragraph, now reading "Ketamine is a racemic mixture containing equal parts of R- and S-ketamine, with the S-enantiomer having greater affinity for the NMDA receptor (Ebert, B., Mikkelsen, S., Thorkildsen, C. & Borgbjerg, F. M. Norketamine, the main metabolite of ketamine, is a non-competitive NMDA receptor antagonist in the rat cortex and spinal cord. Eur. J. Pharmacol. 333, 99"“104 (1997))," was changed from "Ketamine is a racemic mixture of S- and R-ketamine enantiomers, with S-ketamine isomer being the more active antidepressant (Jelen, L. A., Young, A. H. & Stone, J. M. Ketamine: a tale of two enantiomers. J. Psychopharmacol. 35, 109"“123 (2021))."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging of iris vasculature: current limitations and future perspective

Fluorescein and indocyanine green angiography have been the traditional ways to image the vasculature of the iris in the last few decades. Because of the invasive nature of these procedures, they are performed in rare situations, and thus, our understanding about iris vasculature is very limited. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) is a noninvasive imaging method that enables the detailed visualization of the retinal and choroidal vascular networks. More recently, it has been also used for the examination of the iris vasculature in healthy and disease eyes. However, there is a lack of uniformity in the image acquisition protocols and interpretations in both healthy and pathological conditions. Artifacts of iris OCTA include shadowing, motion, segmentations errors, mirror effects. OCTA devices have an eye-tracking system designed for the posterior segment and the applications of these systems on the anterior segment can determine motion lines, vessel duplication, and vessel discontinuity. OCTA of the iris should always be performed under ambient room lighting to create miosis and reduce iris vasculature changes during the examination. In the near future, eye-tracking systems specifically designed for the iris vessels could permit the follow-up function, and the development of new OCTA metrics could reveal interesting applications of this new imaging technique.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Systematic coarse-graining of epoxy resins with machine learning-informed energy renormalization

A persistent challenge in molecular modeling of thermoset polymers is capturing the effects of chemical composition and degree of crosslinking (DC) on dynamical and mechanical properties with high computational efficiency. We established a coarse-graining (CG) approach combining the energy renormalization method with Gaussian process surrogate models of molecular dynamics simulations. This allows a machine-learning informed functional calibration of DC-dependent CG force field parameters. Taking versatile epoxy resins consisting of Bisphenol A diglycidyl ether combined with curing agent of either 4,4-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane or polyoxypropylene diamines, we demonstrated excellent agreement between all-atom and CG predictions for density, Debye-Waller factor, Young's modulus, and yield stress at any DC. We further introduced a surrogate model-enabled simplification of the functional forms of 14 non-bonded calibration parameters by quantifying the uncertainty of a candidate set of calibration functions. The framework established provides an efficient methodology for chemistry-specific, large-scale investigations of the dynamics and mechanics of epoxy resins.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Examining learning coherence in group decision-making: triads vs. tetrads

This study examined whether three heads are better than four in terms of performance and learning properties in group decision-making. It was predicted that learning incoherence took place in tetrads because the majority rule could not be applied when two subgroups emerged. As a result, tetrads underperformed triads. To examine this hypothesis, we adopted a reinforcement learning framework using simple Q-learning and estimated learning parameters. Overall, the results were consistent with the hypothesis. Further, this study is one of a few attempts to apply a computational approach to learning behavior in small groups. This approach enables the identification of underlying learning parameters in group decision-making.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transplantation of fecal microbiota from patients with inflammatory bowel disease and depression alters immune response and behavior in recipient mice

Gut dysbiosis is closely associated with the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and psychiatric disorder. Here, to understand the difference of gut microbiota composition and physiological effect between IBD patients with (IBD/D+) or without depression (IBD/Dâˆ’), we analyzed the fecal microbiota composition of patients with IBD with (/D+) or without depression (/Dâˆ’) and healthy volunteers (HVs) and examined the effects of these fecal microbiota transplantations (FMTs) on the occurrence of systemic inflammation and anxiety/depression in mice. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ or IBD/Dâˆ’ caused IBD-like colitis in the transplanted mice: they increased the myeloperoxidase activity, IL-1Î² and IL-6 expression, and NF-ÎºB+/CD11c+ cell population in the colon. Transplantation of the IBD/D+ patient feces (IBD/D+-F) caused IBD-like colitis more strongly than that of IBD/Dâˆ’-F. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ also caused anxiety-/depression-like behaviors, increased the NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)+/Iba1+ cell populations, and decreased the BDNF+/NeuN+ cell population in the hippocampus. They increased LPS levels in the blood. FMTs from patients with IBD/Dâˆ’ caused anxiety-like, but not depression-like, behaviors. Î±-/Î²-diversities and composition of gut microbiota in IBD-F were different from those of HV feces (HV-F). The Enterobacteriaceae and Enterococcaceae populations and LPS levels were higher in the IBD-F than in the HV-F. The Enterococcaceae population was higher in IBD/D+-F vs. IBD/Dâˆ’-F. However, the transplantation of HV-F into mice previously transplanted with IBD/D+-F significantly reduced depression-like behaviors, NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and LPS+/Iba1+ cell populations in the hippocampus, LPS levels in the feces and blood, and IL-1Î² expression in the colon. These findings suggest that the outbreak of depression/anxiety may be dependent on the systemic inflammation with a leaky gut through the gut dysbiosis-attributable overproduction of bacterial LPS and suppression of tight junction protein expression in patients with IBD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Controlled self-assembly of chemical gardens enables fabrication of heterogeneous chemobrionic materials

Chemical gardens are an example of a chemobrionic system that typically result in abiotic macro-, micro- and nano- material architectures, with formation driven by complex out-of-equilibrium reaction mechanisms. From a technological perspective, controlling chemobrionic processes may hold great promise for the creation of novel, compositionally diverse and ultimately, useful materials and devices. In this work, we engineer an innovative custom-built liquid exchange unit that enables us to control the formation of tubular chemical garden structures grown from the interface between calcium loaded hydrogel and phosphate solution. We show that systematic displacement of phosphate solution with water (H2O) can halt self-assembly, precisely control tube height and purify structures in situ. Furthermore, we demonstrate the fabrication of a heterogeneous chemobrionic composite material composed of aligned, high-aspect ratio calcium phosphate channels running through an otherwise dense matrix of poly(2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate) (pHEMA). Given that the principles we derive can be broadly applied to potentially control various chemobrionic systems, this work paves the way for fabricating multifunctional materials that may hold great potential in a variety of application areas, such as regenerative medicine, catalysis and microfluidics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-assembly of a strapped linear porphyrin oligomer on HOPG

Polymeric structures based on porphyrin units exhibit a range of complex properties, such as nanoscale charge transport and quantum interference effects, and have the potential to act as biomimetic materials for light-harvesting and catalysis. These functionalities are based upon the characteristics of the porphyrin monomers, but are also emergent properties of the extended polymer system. Incorporation of these properties within solid-state devices requires transfer of the polymers to a supporting substrate, and may require a high-degree of lateral order. Here we show that highly ordered self-assembled structures can be formed via a simple solution deposition protocol; for a strapped linear porphyrin oligomer adsorbed on a highly oriented pyrolytic graphite (HOPG) substrate. Two distinct molecule"“molecule interactions are observed to drive the formation of two molecular phases ('Interdigitated' and 'Bridge-stabilised') characterised by scanning tunnelling microscopy, providing information on the unit cell dimensions and self-assembled structure. The concentration dependence of these phases is investigated, and we conclude that the bridge-stabilised phase is a thermodynamically stable structure at room temperature.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Kondo effect and spin"“orbit coupling in graphene quantum dots

The Kondo effect is a cornerstone in the study of strongly correlated fermions. The coherent exchange coupling of conduction electrons to local magnetic moments gives rise to a Kondo cloud that screens the impurity spin. Here we report on the interplay between spin"“orbit interaction and the Kondo effect, that can lead to a underscreened Kondo effects in quantum dots in bilayer graphene. More generally, we introduce a different experimental platform for studying Kondo physics. In contrast to carbon nanotubes, where nanotube chirality determines spin"“orbit coupling breaking the SU(4) symmetry of the electronic states relevant for the Kondo effect, we study a planar carbon material where a small spin"“orbit coupling of nominally flat graphene is enhanced by zero-point out-of-plane phonons. The resulting two-electron triplet ground state in bilayer graphene dots provides a route to exploring the Kondo effect with a small spin"“orbit interaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE

