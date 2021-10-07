CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ni-catalyzed hydroalkylation of olefins with N-sulfonyl amines

By Xiao-Biao Yan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydroalkylation, the direct addition of a C(sp3)–H bond across an olefin, is a desirable strategy to produce valuable, complex structural motifs in functional materials, pharmaceuticals, and natural products. Herein, we report a reliable method for accessing α-branched amines via nickel-catalyzed hydroalkylation reactions. Specifically, by using bis(cyclooctadiene)nickel (Ni(cod)2) together with a phosphine ligand, we achieved a formal C(sp3)–H bond insertion reaction between olefins and N-sulfonyl amines without the need for an external hydride source. The amine not only provides the alkyl motif but also delivers hydride to the olefin by means of a nickel-engaged β–hydride elimination/reductive elimination process. This method provides a platform for constructing chiral α-branched amines by using a P-chiral ligand, demonstrating its potential utility in organic synthesis. Notably, a sulfonamidyl boronate complex formed in situ under basic conditions promotes ring-opening of the azanickellacycle reaction intermediate, leading to a significant improvement of the catalytic efficiency.

Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

One-pot three-component tandem annulation of 4-hydroxycoumarine with aldehyde and aromatic amines using graphene oxide as an efficient catalyst

A convenient and efficient solvent-free, facile, one-pot three-component graphene oxide catalysed approach has been described for the synthesis of chromeno-[4,3-b]quinolin-6-one derivatives from 4-hydroxycoumarin with aldehydes and aromatic amines. Graphene oxide (GO) has proved to be a new class of heterogeneous carbocatalyst which could be easily recovered and reused up to 5th run without significant loss of its catalytic activity. A broad scope of substrate applicability is offered and a plausible mechanism is also suggested for this developed protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Total synthesis of (±)-decursivine via BINOL-phosphoric acid catalyzed tandem oxidative cyclization

The synthesis of tetracyclic indole alkaloid (±)-decursivine was accomplished using BINOL-phosphoric acid catalyzed tandem oxidative cyclization as a key step with (bis(trifluoroacetoxy)iodo)benzene (PIFA) as an oxidizing agent. This represents one of the shortest and highest yielding routes for the synthesis of (±)-decursivine from readily available starting materials. Introduction. Decursivine 1,...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Kondo effect and spin"“orbit coupling in graphene quantum dots

The Kondo effect is a cornerstone in the study of strongly correlated fermions. The coherent exchange coupling of conduction electrons to local magnetic moments gives rise to a Kondo cloud that screens the impurity spin. Here we report on the interplay between spin"“orbit interaction and the Kondo effect, that can lead to a underscreened Kondo effects in quantum dots in bilayer graphene. More generally, we introduce a different experimental platform for studying Kondo physics. In contrast to carbon nanotubes, where nanotube chirality determines spin"“orbit coupling breaking the SU(4) symmetry of the electronic states relevant for the Kondo effect, we study a planar carbon material where a small spin"“orbit coupling of nominally flat graphene is enhanced by zero-point out-of-plane phonons. The resulting two-electron triplet ground state in bilayer graphene dots provides a route to exploring the Kondo effect with a small spin"“orbit interaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Self-assembly of a strapped linear porphyrin oligomer on HOPG

Polymeric structures based on porphyrin units exhibit a range of complex properties, such as nanoscale charge transport and quantum interference effects, and have the potential to act as biomimetic materials for light-harvesting and catalysis. These functionalities are based upon the characteristics of the porphyrin monomers, but are also emergent properties of the extended polymer system. Incorporation of these properties within solid-state devices requires transfer of the polymers to a supporting substrate, and may require a high-degree of lateral order. Here we show that highly ordered self-assembled structures can be formed via a simple solution deposition protocol; for a strapped linear porphyrin oligomer adsorbed on a highly oriented pyrolytic graphite (HOPG) substrate. Two distinct molecule"“molecule interactions are observed to drive the formation of two molecular phases ('Interdigitated' and 'Bridge-stabilised') characterised by scanning tunnelling microscopy, providing information on the unit cell dimensions and self-assembled structure. The concentration dependence of these phases is investigated, and we conclude that the bridge-stabilised phase is a thermodynamically stable structure at room temperature.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Thermally activated intermittent dynamics of creeping crack fronts along disordered interfaces

We present a subcritical fracture growth model, coupled with the elastic redistribution of the acting mechanical stress along rugous rupture fronts. We show the ability of this model to quantitatively reproduce the intermittent dynamics of cracks propagating along weak disordered interfaces. To this end, we assume that the fracture energy of such interfaces (in the sense of a critical energy release rate) follows a spatially correlated normal distribution. We compare various statistical features from the obtained fracture dynamics to that from cracks propagating in sintered polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)Â interfaces. In previous works, it has been demonstrated that such an approach could reproduce the mean advance of fractures and their local front velocity distribution. Here, we go further by showing that the proposed model also quantitatively accounts for the complex self-affine scaling morphology of crack fronts and their temporal evolution, for the spatial and temporal correlations of the local velocity fields and for the avalanches size distribution of the intermittent growth dynamics. We thus provide new evidence that anÂ Arrhenius-like subcritical growth is particularly suitable for the description of creeping cracks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coral-like silicone nanofilament coatings with extremely low ice adhesion

Passive icephobic surfaces can provide a cost and energy efficient solution to many icing problems that are currently handled with expensive active strategies. Water-repellent surface treatments are promising candidates for this goal, but commonly studied systems, such as superhydrophobic surfaces and Slippery Liquid Infused Porous Surfaces (SLIPS), still face challenges in the stability and durability of their properties in icing environments. In this work, environmental icing conditions are simulated using an Icing Wind Tunnel, and ice adhesion is evaluated with a Centrifugal Adhesion Test. We show that superhydrophobic coral-like Silicone Nanofilament (SNF) coatings exhibit extremely low ice adhesion, to the point of spontaneous ice detachment, and good durability against successive icing cycles. Moreover, SNFs-based SLIPS show stably low ice adhesion for the whole duration of the icing test. Stability of surface properties in a cold environment is further investigated with water wettability at sub-zero surface temperature, highlighting the effect of surface chemistry on superhydrophobicity under icing conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

High performance adaptive maximum power point tracking technique for off-grid photovoltaic systems

Solar photovoltaic (PV) energy has met great attention in the electrical power generation field for its many advantages in both on and off-grid applications. The requirement for higher proficiency from the PV system to reap the energy requires maximum power point tracking techniques (MPPT). This paper presents an adaptive MPPT of a stand-alone PV system using an updated PI controller optimized by harmony search (HS). A lookup table is formed for the temperature and irradiance with the corresponding voltage at MPP (VMPP). This voltage is considered as the updated reference voltage required for MPP at each temperature and irradiance. The difference between this updated reference voltage at MPP and the variable PV voltage due to changing the environmental conditions is used to stimulate PI controller optimized by HS to update the duty cycle (D) of the DC"“DC converter. The temperature, irradiance, and corresponding duty cycle at MPP are utilized to convert this MPP technique into an adaptive one without the PI controllers' need. An experimental implementation of the proposed adaptive MPPT is introduced to test the simulation results' validity at different irradiance and temperature levels.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Microdrilled tapers to enhance optical fiber lasers for sensing

In this work, an experimental analysis of the performance of different types of quasi-randomly distributed reflectors inscribed into a single-mode fiber as a sensing mirror is presented. These artificially-controlled backscattering fiber reflectors are used in short linear cavity fiber lasers. In particular, laser emission and sensor application features are analyzed when employing optical tapered fibers, micro-drilled optical fibers and 50Â Î¼m-waist or 100Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered fibers (MDTF). Single-wavelength laser with an output power level of about 8.2Â dBm and an optical signal-to-noise ratio of 45Â dB were measured when employing a 50Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered optical fiber. The achieved temperature sensitivities were similar to those of FBGs; however, the strain sensitivity improved more than one order of magnitude in comparison with FBG sensors, attaining slope sensitivities as good as 18.1Â pm/Î¼Îµ when using a 50Â Î¼m-waist MDTF as distributed reflector.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Visualising the heart of chaos

The intricate patterns formed by scattered waves are fundamental to the way in which they interact with their environment. For some waves, visualising this spatial distribution is straightforward. Surface waves on water are an inescapable part of the coastal landscape. The mode structures of sound waves in Chladni plates1, visualised by sand, are an accessible and popular physics demonstration. Direct measurement of the mode waveform is, however, not always so easy. Often spectral analysis of the scattering is more accessible, but the spectral information is not sufficient to understand the form of the modes in resonators and cavities. The question "Can one hear the shape of a drum?"2 has been negated3,4, meaning that the spectrum does not necessarily reveal the shape of the resonator, nor does it identify the spatial pattern of the mode. Still, the field distribution is of both great scientific interest and technological relevance. For example, maximising the coupling between a superconducting qubit and a mode in a cavity is dependent upon the qubit being at an antinode of the field5. In resonant enhanced nonlinear frequency mixing, the exact field distribution is required for efficient phase-matching between different interacting fields6.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Active droploids

Active matter comprises self-driven units, such as bacteria and synthetic microswimmers, that can spontaneously form complex patterns and assemble into functional microdevices. These processes are possible thanks to the out-of-equilibrium nature of active-matter systems, fueled by a one-way free-energy flow from the environment into the system. Here, we take the next step in the evolution of active matter by realizing a two-way coupling between active particles and their environment, where active particles act back on the environment giving rise to the formation of superstructures. In experiments and simulations we observe that, under light-illumination, colloidal particles and their near-critical environment create mutually-coupled co-evolving structures. These structures unify in the form of active superstructures featuring a droplet shape and a colloidal engine inducing self-propulsion. We call them active droploids-a portmanteau of droplet and colloids. Our results provide a pathway to create active superstructures through environmental feedback.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A study of preparing silver iodide nanocolloid by electrical spark discharge method and its properties

This study employed an electric discharge machine (EDM) and the Electrical Spark Discharge Method (ESDM) to prepare silver iodide nanocolloid (AgINC). Povidone"“iodine (PVP-I) was dissolved in deionized water to create a dielectric fluid. Silver material was melted using the high temperature generated by an electric arc, and the peeled-off material was reacted with PVP-I to form AgI nanoparticles (AgINPs). Six discharge pulse wave parameter combinations (Ton"“Toff) were employed, and the resultant particle size and suspension of the prepared samples were examined. The results revealed that AgINPs were successfully created using the ESDM. When Ton"“Toff was set at 90"“90Â Î¼s, the zeta potential of the AgINC was"‰âˆ’"‰50.3Â mV, indicating excellent suspension stability. The AgINC particle size was 16Â nm, verifying that the parameters yielded AgINPs with the smallest particle size distribution and highest zeta potential. Ultraviolet"“visible spectrum analyser was performed to analyse the samples, and the spectra indicated that the characteristic wavelength was 420Â nm regardless of the Ton"“Toff values. X-ray diffraction analysis determined that the AgINPs exhibited two crystal structures, namely Î²-AgI and Ag. Transmission electron microscopy was performed and revealed that the particles were irregularly shaped and that some of the larger particles had aggregated. The crystal structure was determined to be a mixture of Ag and Î²-AgI, with a lattice spacing of 0.235Â nm and 0.229Â nm, respectively. The lattice spacing of the Ag was 0.235Â nm. X-ray diffraction analysis indicated that the prepared AgINC were composed of only Ag and I; no additional chemical elements were detected.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Role of organic cation orientation in formamidine based perovskite materials

The rotation of organic cations is considered to be an important reason for the dynamic changes in stability and photoelectric properties of organic perovskites. However, the specific effect of organic cations rotation on formamidine based perovskite is still unknown. In our work, first-principles calculations based on density functional theory are used to examine the effect of the rotation of formamidine cations in FAPbI3 and FA0.875Cs0.125PbI3. We have comprehensively calculated the structure, electronic and optical properties of them. We found a coupling effect between formamidine cations rotation and cesium atom. This coupling effect changes the inclination angle of octahedron to regulate electron distribution, band gaps, and optical absorption. Hence, changing the cation orientation and substitution atom is a feasible way to dynamically adjust the energy band, dielectric constant and absorption edge of perovskite. Preparing perovskite with tunable properties is just around the corner through this way.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic and ferromagnetic spintronics and the role of in-chain and inter-chain interaction on spin transport in the Heisenberg ferromagnet

Spin-transport and current-induced torques in ferromagnet heterostructures given by a ferromagnetic domain wall are investigated. Furthermore, the continuum spin conductivity is studied in a frustrated spin system given by the Heisenberg model with ferromagnetic in-chain interaction \(J_1<0\) between nearest neighbors and antiferromagnetic next-nearest-neighbor in-chain interaction \(J_2>0\) with aim to investigate the effect of the phase diagram of the critical ion single anisotropy \(D_c\) as a function of \(J_2\) on conductivity. We consider the model with the moderate strength of the frustrating parameter such that in-chain spin-spin correlations that are predominantly ferromagnetic. In addition, we consider two inter-chain couplings \(J_{\perp ,y}\) and \(J_{\perp ,z}\), corresponding to the two axes perpendicular to chain where ferromagnetic as well as antiferromagnetic interactions are taken into account.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Controlled self-assembly of chemical gardens enables fabrication of heterogeneous chemobrionic materials

Chemical gardens are an example of a chemobrionic system that typically result in abiotic macro-, micro- and nano- material architectures, with formation driven by complex out-of-equilibrium reaction mechanisms. From a technological perspective, controlling chemobrionic processes may hold great promise for the creation of novel, compositionally diverse and ultimately, useful materials and devices. In this work, we engineer an innovative custom-built liquid exchange unit that enables us to control the formation of tubular chemical garden structures grown from the interface between calcium loaded hydrogel and phosphate solution. We show that systematic displacement of phosphate solution with water (H2O) can halt self-assembly, precisely control tube height and purify structures in situ. Furthermore, we demonstrate the fabrication of a heterogeneous chemobrionic composite material composed of aligned, high-aspect ratio calcium phosphate channels running through an otherwise dense matrix of poly(2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate) (pHEMA). Given that the principles we derive can be broadly applied to potentially control various chemobrionic systems, this work paves the way for fabricating multifunctional materials that may hold great potential in a variety of application areas, such as regenerative medicine, catalysis and microfluidics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiple evolutionary origins and losses of tooth complexity in squamates

Teeth act as tools for acquiring and processing food, thus holding a prominent role in vertebrate evolution. In mammals, dental-dietary adaptations rely on tooth complexity variations controlled by cusp number and pattern. Complexity increase through cusp addition has dominated the diversification of mammals. However, studies of Mammalia alone cannot reveal patterns of tooth complexity conserved throughout vertebrate evolution. Here, we use morphometric and phylogenetic comparative methods across fossil and extant squamates to show they also repeatedly evolved increasingly complex teeth, but with more flexibility than mammals. Since the Late Jurassic, multiple-cusped teeth evolved over 20 times independently from a single-cusped common ancestor. Squamates frequently lost cusps and evolved varied multiple-cusped morphologies at heterogeneous rates. Tooth complexity evolved in correlation with changes in plant consumption, resulting in several major increases in speciation. Complex teeth played a critical role in vertebrate evolution outside Mammalia, with squamates exemplifying a more labile system of dental-dietary evolution.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Development of an optogenetic gene sensitive to daylight and its implications in vision restoration

Optogenetic gene-mediated therapy for restoring vision is thought to be a useful treatment for blind patients. However, light sensitivity achieved using this gene therapy is inferior to that of daylight vision. To increase light sensitivity, we designed three mutants using a bioinformatics approach. Nucleotide sequences encoding two sites in the extracellular loops (ex1, ex3) of mVChR1 close to simulated ion-conducting pathways were replaced by homologous amino acid-encoding sequences of ChR1 or ChR2. The light sensitivity of ex3mV1 was higher than that of mVChR1 at 405"“617"‰nm. Visual responses were restored in Royal College of Surgeons rats with genetically degenerating photoreceptor cells transfected with ex3mV1Co, wherein transmembrane of sixth (TM6) in ex3mV1 was additionally replaced with the corresponding domain of CoChR; these rats responded to light in the order of Î¼W/mm2. Thus, ex3mV1Co might be useful for the restoration of advanced visual function.
SCIENCE

