CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

High-temperature superconductivity and its robustness against magnetic polarization in monolayer FeSe on EuTiO

By Chong Liu ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2314-8687
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpin degree of freedom generally plays an important role in unconventional superconductivity. In many of the iron-based compounds, superconductivity is found in close proximity to long-range antiferromagnetic order, whereas monolayer FeSe grown on SrTiO3, with enhanced superconductivity, exhibits no magnetic or nematic ordering. Here we grow monolayer and multilayer FeSe on antiferromagnetic EuTiO3(001) layers, in an effort to introduce a spin polarization in proximity to the superconductivity of FeSe. By X-ray magnetic dichroism, we observe an antiferromagnet–ferromagnet switching on Eu and Ti sites in EuTiO3 driven by the applied magnetic field, with no concomitant spin polarization on the Fe site of FeSe. Transport measurements show enhanced superconductivity of monolayer FeSe on EuTiO3 with a transition temperature of ~30 K. The band structure revealed by photoemission spectroscopy is analogous to that of FeSe/SrTiO3. Our work creates a platform for the interplay of spin and unconventional superconductivity in the two-dimensional limit.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Tomato genomic prediction for good performance under high-temperature and identification of loci involved in thermotolerance response

Many studies showed that few degrees above tomato optimum growth temperature threshold can lead to serious loss in production. Therefore, the development of innovative strategies to obtain tomato cultivars with improved yield under high temperature conditions is a main goal both for basic genetic studies and breeding activities. In this paper, a F4 segregating population was phenotypically evaluated for quantitative and qualitative traits under heat stress conditions. Moreover, a genotyping by sequencing (GBS) approach has been employed for building up genomic selection (GS) models both for yield and soluble solid content (SCC). Several parameters, including training population size, composition and marker quality were tested to predict genotype performance under heat stress conditions. A good prediction accuracy for the two analyzed traits (0.729 for yield production and 0.715 for SCC) was obtained. The predicted models improved the genetic gain of selection in the next breeding cycles, suggesting that GS approach is a promising strategy to accelerate breeding for heat tolerance in tomato. Finally, the annotation of SNPs located in gene body regions combined with QTL analysis allowed the identification of five candidates putatively involved in high temperatures response, and the building up of a GS model based on calibrated panel of SNP markers.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Environmental screening and ligand-field effects to magnetism in CrI monolayer

We study the microscopic origin of magnetism in suspended and dielectrically embedded CrI3 monolayer by down-folding minimal generalized Hubbard models from ab initio calculations using the constrained random phase approximation. These models are capable of describing the formation of localized magnetic moments in CrI3 and of reproducing electronic properties of direct ab initio calculations. Utilizing the magnet force theorem, we find a multi-orbital super-exchange mechanism as the origin of magnetism in CrI3 resulting from an interplay between ferro- and anti-ferromagnetic Cr-Cr d coupling channels, which is decisively affected by the ligand p orbitals. We show how environmental screening, such as resulting from encapsulation with hexagonal boron nitride, affects the Coulomb interaction in the film and how this controls its magnetic properties. Driven by a non-monotonic interplay between nearest and next-nearest neighbor exchange interactions we find the magnon dispersion and the Curie temperature to be non-trivially affected by the environmental screening.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Robust charge-density wave strengthened by electron correlations in monolayer 1T-TaSe and 1T-NbSe

Combination of low-dimensionality and electron correlation is vital for exotic quantum phenomena such as the Mott-insulating phase and high-temperature superconductivity. Transition-metal dichalcogenide (TMD) 1T-TaS2 has evoked great interest owing to its unique nonmagnetic Mott-insulator nature coupled with a charge-density-wave (CDW). To functionalize such a complex phase, it is essential to enhance the CDW-Mott transition temperature TCDW-Mott, whereas this was difficult for bulk TMDs with TCDW-Mott < 200 K. Here we report a strong-coupling 2D CDW-Mott phase with a transition temperature onset of ~530 K in monolayer 1T-TaSe2. Furthermore, the electron correlation derived lower Hubbard band survives under external perturbations such as carrier doping and photoexcitation, in contrast to the bulk counterpart. The enhanced Mott-Hubbard and CDW gaps for monolayer TaSe2 compared to NbSe2, originating in the lattice distortion assisted by strengthened correlations and disappearance of interlayer hopping, suggest stabilization of a likely nonmagnetic CDW-Mott insulator phase well above the room temperature. The present result lays the foundation for realizing monolayer CDW-Mott insulator based devices operating at room temperature.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weyl
Person
Fermi
Nature.com

Kondo effect and spin"“orbit coupling in graphene quantum dots

The Kondo effect is a cornerstone in the study of strongly correlated fermions. The coherent exchange coupling of conduction electrons to local magnetic moments gives rise to a Kondo cloud that screens the impurity spin. Here we report on the interplay between spin"“orbit interaction and the Kondo effect, that can lead to a underscreened Kondo effects in quantum dots in bilayer graphene. More generally, we introduce a different experimental platform for studying Kondo physics. In contrast to carbon nanotubes, where nanotube chirality determines spin"“orbit coupling breaking the SU(4) symmetry of the electronic states relevant for the Kondo effect, we study a planar carbon material where a small spin"“orbit coupling of nominally flat graphene is enhanced by zero-point out-of-plane phonons. The resulting two-electron triplet ground state in bilayer graphene dots provides a route to exploring the Kondo effect with a small spin"“orbit interaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Coral-like silicone nanofilament coatings with extremely low ice adhesion

Passive icephobic surfaces can provide a cost and energy efficient solution to many icing problems that are currently handled with expensive active strategies. Water-repellent surface treatments are promising candidates for this goal, but commonly studied systems, such as superhydrophobic surfaces and Slippery Liquid Infused Porous Surfaces (SLIPS), still face challenges in the stability and durability of their properties in icing environments. In this work, environmental icing conditions are simulated using an Icing Wind Tunnel, and ice adhesion is evaluated with a Centrifugal Adhesion Test. We show that superhydrophobic coral-like Silicone Nanofilament (SNF) coatings exhibit extremely low ice adhesion, to the point of spontaneous ice detachment, and good durability against successive icing cycles. Moreover, SNFs-based SLIPS show stably low ice adhesion for the whole duration of the icing test. Stability of surface properties in a cold environment is further investigated with water wettability at sub-zero surface temperature, highlighting the effect of surface chemistry on superhydrophobicity under icing conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visualising the heart of chaos

The intricate patterns formed by scattered waves are fundamental to the way in which they interact with their environment. For some waves, visualising this spatial distribution is straightforward. Surface waves on water are an inescapable part of the coastal landscape. The mode structures of sound waves in Chladni plates1, visualised by sand, are an accessible and popular physics demonstration. Direct measurement of the mode waveform is, however, not always so easy. Often spectral analysis of the scattering is more accessible, but the spectral information is not sufficient to understand the form of the modes in resonators and cavities. The question "Can one hear the shape of a drum?"2 has been negated3,4, meaning that the spectrum does not necessarily reveal the shape of the resonator, nor does it identify the spatial pattern of the mode. Still, the field distribution is of both great scientific interest and technological relevance. For example, maximising the coupling between a superconducting qubit and a mode in a cavity is dependent upon the qubit being at an antinode of the field5. In resonant enhanced nonlinear frequency mixing, the exact field distribution is required for efficient phase-matching between different interacting fields6.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Monolayer#Magnetization#Conductivity#Fe#Eutio3#Spintronics1#Proximity3 4
Nature.com

Multiple evolutionary origins and losses of tooth complexity in squamates

Teeth act as tools for acquiring and processing food, thus holding a prominent role in vertebrate evolution. In mammals, dental-dietary adaptations rely on tooth complexity variations controlled by cusp number and pattern. Complexity increase through cusp addition has dominated the diversification of mammals. However, studies of Mammalia alone cannot reveal patterns of tooth complexity conserved throughout vertebrate evolution. Here, we use morphometric and phylogenetic comparative methods across fossil and extant squamates to show they also repeatedly evolved increasingly complex teeth, but with more flexibility than mammals. Since the Late Jurassic, multiple-cusped teeth evolved over 20 times independently from a single-cusped common ancestor. Squamates frequently lost cusps and evolved varied multiple-cusped morphologies at heterogeneous rates. Tooth complexity evolved in correlation with changes in plant consumption, resulting in several major increases in speciation. Complex teeth played a critical role in vertebrate evolution outside Mammalia, with squamates exemplifying a more labile system of dental-dietary evolution.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Comparative analysis of high-speed videolaryngoscopy images and sound data simultaneously acquired from rigid and flexible laryngoscope: a pilot study

High-Speed Videoendoscopy (HSV) is becoming a robust tool for the assessment of vocal fold vibration in laboratory investigation and clinical practice. We describe the first successful application of flexible High Speed Videoendoscopy with innovative laser light source conducted in clinical settings. The acquired image and simultaneously recorded audio data are compared to the results obtained by means of a rigid endoscope. We demonstrated that the HSV recordings with fiber-optic laryngoscope have enabled obtaining consistently bright, color images suitable for parametrization of vocal fold oscillation similarly as in the case of the HSV data obtained from a rigid laryngoscope. The comparison of period and amplitude perturbation parameters calculated on the basis of image and audio data acquired from flexible and rigid HSV recording objectively confirm that flexible High-Speed Videoendoscopy is a more suitable method for examination of natural phonation. The HSV-based measures generated from this kymographic analysis are arguably a superior representation of the vocal fold vibrations than the acoustic analysis because their quantification is independent of the vocal tract influences. This experimental study has several implications for further research in the field of HSV application in clinical assessment of glottal pathologies nature and its effect on vocal folds vibrations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-assembly of a strapped linear porphyrin oligomer on HOPG

Polymeric structures based on porphyrin units exhibit a range of complex properties, such as nanoscale charge transport and quantum interference effects, and have the potential to act as biomimetic materials for light-harvesting and catalysis. These functionalities are based upon the characteristics of the porphyrin monomers, but are also emergent properties of the extended polymer system. Incorporation of these properties within solid-state devices requires transfer of the polymers to a supporting substrate, and may require a high-degree of lateral order. Here we show that highly ordered self-assembled structures can be formed via a simple solution deposition protocol; for a strapped linear porphyrin oligomer adsorbed on a highly oriented pyrolytic graphite (HOPG) substrate. Two distinct molecule"“molecule interactions are observed to drive the formation of two molecular phases ('Interdigitated' and 'Bridge-stabilised') characterised by scanning tunnelling microscopy, providing information on the unit cell dimensions and self-assembled structure. The concentration dependence of these phases is investigated, and we conclude that the bridge-stabilised phase is a thermodynamically stable structure at room temperature.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Microdrilled tapers to enhance optical fiber lasers for sensing

In this work, an experimental analysis of the performance of different types of quasi-randomly distributed reflectors inscribed into a single-mode fiber as a sensing mirror is presented. These artificially-controlled backscattering fiber reflectors are used in short linear cavity fiber lasers. In particular, laser emission and sensor application features are analyzed when employing optical tapered fibers, micro-drilled optical fibers and 50Â Î¼m-waist or 100Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered fibers (MDTF). Single-wavelength laser with an output power level of about 8.2Â dBm and an optical signal-to-noise ratio of 45Â dB were measured when employing a 50Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered optical fiber. The achieved temperature sensitivities were similar to those of FBGs; however, the strain sensitivity improved more than one order of magnitude in comparison with FBG sensors, attaining slope sensitivities as good as 18.1Â pm/Î¼Îµ when using a 50Â Î¼m-waist MDTF as distributed reflector.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

High performance adaptive maximum power point tracking technique for off-grid photovoltaic systems

Solar photovoltaic (PV) energy has met great attention in the electrical power generation field for its many advantages in both on and off-grid applications. The requirement for higher proficiency from the PV system to reap the energy requires maximum power point tracking techniques (MPPT). This paper presents an adaptive MPPT of a stand-alone PV system using an updated PI controller optimized by harmony search (HS). A lookup table is formed for the temperature and irradiance with the corresponding voltage at MPP (VMPP). This voltage is considered as the updated reference voltage required for MPP at each temperature and irradiance. The difference between this updated reference voltage at MPP and the variable PV voltage due to changing the environmental conditions is used to stimulate PI controller optimized by HS to update the duty cycle (D) of the DC"“DC converter. The temperature, irradiance, and corresponding duty cycle at MPP are utilized to convert this MPP technique into an adaptive one without the PI controllers' need. An experimental implementation of the proposed adaptive MPPT is introduced to test the simulation results' validity at different irradiance and temperature levels.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

On the cusp of success

"Show me your teeth, and I will tell you who you are." Palaeontology enthusiasts may be familiar with this—perhaps apocryphal—statement of French naturalist Georges Cuvier. As a French palaeontologist studying teeth, I find myself quite partial to it. First, a tooth can reveal many details about an individual's physiology, environment and diet recorded in its mineral structure. On top of that, teeth are forever. Because enamel is the hardest mineral tissue produced by vertebrates, teeth are more likely to fossilise and will often be the only remnant of an extinct animal.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Two triterpenoids from Rubus fraxinifolius leaves and their tyrosinase and elastase inhibitory activities

Numerous therapeutic compounds have been isolated from naturally abundant organic resources, which may offer economical and sustainable sources of compounds with safe and efficacious biological activities. In the cosmetics industry, natural compounds with anti-aging activities are eagerly sought. Thus, we prepared various extracts from Rubus fraxinifolius leaves and used enzyme inhibition assays to isolate compounds with protective effects against skin aging. Two triterpenoids were isolated from Rubus fraxinifolius Poir. leaves. The structures were characterized by spectroscopic analyses (LC-ESI-MS, 1D/2D NMR) and comparison to reported data. Compound 1 and 2 were determined as 2,3-O-ethyleneglycol, 19-hydroxyurs-12-en-23,28-dioic acid and 2,3-O-propanediol,19-hydroxyurs-12-en-28-oic acid. Methanol extract and isolates were assessed for their inhibitory effects on elastase and tyrosinase. Compounds 1 and 2 inhibited elastase with IC50 122.199Â Âµg/mL and 98.22Â Âµg/mL, and also inhibited tyrosinase with IC50 207.79Â Âµg/mL and 221.51Â Âµg/mL, respectively. The molecular docking proved that both compounds have affinities toward the enzymes.
Phys.org

Video: Are we standing on a quadrillion tons of diamonds?

There might be a quadrillion tons of diamonds 100 miles below Earth's surface. But the farthest we've traveled is 7 miles down, so how could we know that?. Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details to third parties.
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hop-on's Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy Showcasing a Commercially Viable Decentralized Social Media Platform

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) held their latest shareholder meeting Thursday the 30th of September, presenting the Company's Digitalage social media platform to the largest live attendance to-date. Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on stated: 'I am beyond proud of our teams around...
INTERNET
Nature.com

Care need and dry mouth as risk indicators for impaired taste and smell

To identify whether reduced saliva secretion or xerostomia symptoms are risk indicators for impaired taste and smell, depending on age and care needs. This cross-sectional study evaluated taste and smell in patients categorized into different age groups (<65> years) and different care need, with and without dry mouth. Of the 185 patients included, 119 were classified as "dry mouth" and 66 as "without dry mouth". Overall, 103 (55.7%) were female and 37 (20%) needed care. There was no difference between "dry mouth" and "without dry mouth" regarding identification of odors or tastes, but a difference in the number of correctly identified odors and tastes in favor of "without care need" patients (p"‰<"‰0.05). The ability to identify smells and tastes was negatively influenced by age, number of medications, and number of comorbidities, but subjective dry mouth had no impact. According to our results, subjective dry mouth is not a risk factor for an impaired ability to recognize smells and tastes. However, care need representing age, the number of medications taken, and the number of chronic comorbidities is a risk indicator.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Estimation of current and post-treatment retinal function in chronic central serous chorioretinopathy using artificial intelligence

Refined understanding of the association of retinal microstructure with current and future (post-treatment) function in chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (cCSC) may help to identify patients that would benefit most from treatment. In this post-hoc analysis of data from the prospective, randomized PLACE trial (NCT01797861), we aimed to determine the accuracy of AI-based inference of retinal function from retinal morphology in cCSC. Longitudinal spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) data from 57 eyes of 57 patients from baseline, week 6"“8 and month 7"“8 post-treatment were segmented using deep-learning software. Fundus-controlled perimetry data were aligned to the SD-OCT data to extract layer thickness and reflectivity values for each test point. Point-wise retinal sensitivity could be inferred with a (leave-one-out) cross-validated mean absolute error (MAE) [95% CI] of 2.93Â dB [2.40"“3.46] (scenario 1) using random forest regression. With addition of patient-specific baseline data (scenario 2), retinal sensitivity at remaining follow-up visits was estimated even more accurately with a MAE of 1.07Â dB [1.06"“1.08]. In scenario 3, month 7"“8 post-treatment retinal sensitivity was predicted from baseline SD-OCT data with a MAE of 3.38Â dB [2.82"“3.94]. Our study shows that localized retinal sensitivity can be inferred from retinal structure in cCSC using machine-learning. Especially, prediction of month 7"“8 post-treatment sensitivity with consideration of the treatment as explanatory variable constitutes an important step toward personalized treatment decisionsÂ in cCSC.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy