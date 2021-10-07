High-temperature superconductivity and its robustness against magnetic polarization in monolayer FeSe on EuTiO

The intricate patterns formed by scattered waves are fundamental to the way in which they interact with their environment. For some waves, visualising this spatial distribution is straightforward. Surface waves on water are an inescapable part of the coastal landscape. The mode structures of sound waves in Chladni plates1, visualised by sand, are an accessible and popular physics demonstration. Direct measurement of the mode waveform is, however, not always so easy. Often spectral analysis of the scattering is more accessible, but the spectral information is not sufficient to understand the form of the modes in resonators and cavities. The question "Can one hear the shape of a drum?"2 has been negated3,4, meaning that the spectrum does not necessarily reveal the shape of the resonator, nor does it identify the spatial pattern of the mode. Still, the field distribution is of both great scientific interest and technological relevance. For example, maximising the coupling between a superconducting qubit and a mode in a cavity is dependent upon the qubit being at an antinode of the field5. In resonant enhanced nonlinear frequency mixing, the exact field distribution is required for efficient phase-matching between different interacting fields6.

