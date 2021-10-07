CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis and design of diode physical limit bandwidth efficient rectification circuit for maximum flat efficiency, wide impedance, and efficiency bandwidths

By Babita Gyawali
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerally, a conventional voltage doubler circuit possesses a large variation of its input impedance over the bandwidth, which results in limited bandwidth and low RF-dc conversion efficiency. A basic aspect for designing wideband voltage doubler rectifiers is the use of complex matching circuits to achieve decade and octave impedance and RF-dc conversion efficiency bandwidths. Still, the reported techniques till now have been accompanied by a large fluctuation of the RF-dc conversion efficiency over the operating bandwidth. In this paper, we propose a novel rectification circuit with minimal inter-stage matching that consists of a single short-circuit stub and a virtual battery, which contributes negligible losses and overcomes these existing problems. Consequently, the proposed rectifier circuit achieves a diode physical-limit-bandwidth efficient rectification. In other words, the rectification bandwidth, as well as the peak efficiency, are controlled by the length of the stub and the physical limitation of the diodes.

Nature.com

Engineered pegRNAs improve prime editing efficiency

Prime editing enables the installation of virtually any combination of point mutations, small insertions or small deletions in the DNA of living cells. A prime editing guide RNA (pegRNA) directs the prime editor protein to the targeted locus and also encodes the desired edit. Here we show that degradation of the 3′ region of the pegRNA that contains the reverse transcriptase template and the primer binding site can poison the activity of prime editing systems, impeding editing efficiency. We incorporated structured RNA motifs to the 3′ terminus of pegRNAs that enhance their stability and prevent degradation of the 3′ extension. The resulting engineered pegRNAs (epegRNAs) improve prime editing efficiency 3–4-fold in HeLa, U2OS and K562 cells and in primary human fibroblasts without increasing off-target editing activity. We optimized the choice of 3′ structural motif and developed pegLIT, a computational tool to identify non-interfering nucleotide linkers between pegRNAs and 3′ motifs. Finally, we showed that epegRNAs enhance the efficiency of the installation or correction of disease-relevant mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient propyne/propadiene separation by microporous crystalline physiadsorbents

Selective separation of propyne/propadiene mixture to obtain pure propadiene (allene), an essential feedstock for organic synthesis, remains an unsolved challenge in the petrochemical industry, thanks mainly to their similar physicochemical properties. We herein introduce a convenient and energy-efficient physisorptive approach to achieve propyne/propadiene separation using microporous metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Specifically, HKUST-1, one of the most widely studied high surface area MOFs that is available commercially, is found to exhibit benchmark performance (propadiene production up to 69.6 cm3/g, purity > 99.5%) as verified by dynamic breakthrough experiments. Experimental and modeling studies provide insight into the performance of HKUST-1 and indicate that it can be attributed to a synergy between thermodynamics and kinetics that arises from abundant open metal sites and cage-based molecular traps in HKUST-1.
CHEMISTRY
Android Headlines

Google Maps Will Show The Most Fuel-Efficient Routes

Whenever you search up a route on Google Maps, you’re sometimes given several options with the quickest one being highlighted. Now, Google announced that it wants to use its map service to cut down on our carbon footprint. Google Maps will now show the most fuel-efficient routes when you search.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Get maximum security and unlimited bandwidth with a 2-year subscription to IPVanish

Now that the world is open to travel again, digital nomads (and those learning skills suitable for remote work) are dying to start working in exotic locations. But private browser windows just aren't enough anymore. Only a maximum strength virtual private network will ensure your privacy and the security of your data. IPVanish VPN will do that and more, and a 2-Yr Subscription is currently available at over 70% off for just $69.99.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Exploration of efficient electron acceptors for organic solar cells: rational design of indacenodithiophene based non-fullerene compounds

The global need for renewable sources of energy has compelled researchers to explore new sources and improve the efficiency of the existing technologies. Solar energy is considered to be one of the best options to resolve climate and energy crises because of its long-term stability and pollution free energy production. Herein, we have synthesized a small acceptor compound (TPDR) and have utilized for rational designing of non-fullerene chromophores (TPD1–TPD6) using end-capped manipulation in A2–A1–D–A1–A2 configuration. The quantum chemical study (DFT/TD-DFT) was used to characterize the effect of end group redistribution through frontier molecular orbital (FMO), optical absorption, reorganization energy, open circuit voltage (Voc), photovoltaic properties and intermolecular charge transfer for the designed compounds. FMO data exhibited that TPD5 had the least ΔE (1.71 eV) with highest maximum absorption (λmax) among all compounds due to the four cyano groups as the end-capped acceptor moieties. The reorganization energies of TPD1–TPD6 hinted at credible electron transportation due to the lower values of λe than λh. Furthermore, open circuit voltage (Voc) values showed similar amplitude for all compounds including parent chromophore, except TPD4 and TPD5 compounds. These designed compounds with unique end group acceptors have the potential to be used as novel fabrication materials for energy devices.
INDUSTRY
redhat.com

Designing efficient file operations at cloud scale

Accessing and operating on data is one of the most time-consuming aspects of computing. Developers can improve efficiency by looking for ways to avoid the overhead required by standard file operations. To illustrate the possibilities, I will report on a couple of interesting cases where I designed cloud-scale services that dynamically construct files for users to consume.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TrendHunter.com

Efficient Digital Professional Monitors

The MSI PRO MP241 monitor is a feature-rich peripheral for professionals alike that will provide them with a way to maintain their productivity when spending extended periods seated in front of the unit. The monitor is equipped with an IPS-grade panel that is capable of offering Full HD resolution to make text and images appear perfectly clear, while also helping with showing off project details. The unit has a 23.8-inch size that will also help to reduce the occurrence of eyestrain thanks to its aforementioned high-definition resolution.
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Optimizing Process Efficiency and Sample Extraction

Magnetic bead–based separation techniques have been a cornerstone for RNA, DNA and cell extraction. The Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher™ instrument line, paired with various magnetic particle–based kits, utilizes these techniques to help achieve clean and high-quality extraction with consistent results. Most recently, these instruments have proven effective at extracting SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA from nasopharyngeal swabs in viral transport media and saliva samples with extremely high throughput during the recent global crisis of SARS-CoV-2.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Examining learning coherence in group decision-making: triads vs. tetrads

This study examined whether three heads are better than four in terms of performance and learning properties in group decision-making. It was predicted that learning incoherence took place in tetrads because the majority rule could not be applied when two subgroups emerged. As a result, tetrads underperformed triads. To examine this hypothesis, we adopted a reinforcement learning framework using simple Q-learning and estimated learning parameters. Overall, the results were consistent with the hypothesis. Further, this study is one of a few attempts to apply a computational approach to learning behavior in small groups. This approach enables the identification of underlying learning parameters in group decision-making.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High performance adaptive maximum power point tracking technique for off-grid photovoltaic systems

Solar photovoltaic (PV) energy has met great attention in the electrical power generation field for its many advantages in both on and off-grid applications. The requirement for higher proficiency from the PV system to reap the energy requires maximum power point tracking techniques (MPPT). This paper presents an adaptive MPPT of a stand-alone PV system using an updated PI controller optimized by harmony search (HS). A lookup table is formed for the temperature and irradiance with the corresponding voltage at MPP (VMPP). This voltage is considered as the updated reference voltage required for MPP at each temperature and irradiance. The difference between this updated reference voltage at MPP and the variable PV voltage due to changing the environmental conditions is used to stimulate PI controller optimized by HS to update the duty cycle (D) of the DC"“DC converter. The temperature, irradiance, and corresponding duty cycle at MPP are utilized to convert this MPP technique into an adaptive one without the PI controllers' need. An experimental implementation of the proposed adaptive MPPT is introduced to test the simulation results' validity at different irradiance and temperature levels.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Simple security proofs for continuous variable quantum key distribution with intensity fluctuating sources

Despite tremendous theoretical and experimental progress in continuous variable (CV) quantum key distribution (QKD), the security has not been rigorously established for most current continuous variable quantum key distribution systems that have imperfections. Among these imperfections, intensity fluctuation is one of the principal problems affecting security. In this paper, we provide simple security proofs for continuous variable quantum key distribution systems with intensity fluctuating sources. Specifically, depending on device assumptions in the source, the imperfect systems are divided into two general cases for security proofs. In the most conservative case, we prove the security based on the tagging idea, which is a main technique for the security proof of discrete variable quantum key distribution. Our proofs are simple to implement without any hardware adjustment for current continuous variable quantum key distribution systems. Also, we show that our proofs are able to provide secure secret keys in the finite-size scenario.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Microdrilled tapers to enhance optical fiber lasers for sensing

In this work, an experimental analysis of the performance of different types of quasi-randomly distributed reflectors inscribed into a single-mode fiber as a sensing mirror is presented. These artificially-controlled backscattering fiber reflectors are used in short linear cavity fiber lasers. In particular, laser emission and sensor application features are analyzed when employing optical tapered fibers, micro-drilled optical fibers and 50Â Î¼m-waist or 100Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered fibers (MDTF). Single-wavelength laser with an output power level of about 8.2Â dBm and an optical signal-to-noise ratio of 45Â dB were measured when employing a 50Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered optical fiber. The achieved temperature sensitivities were similar to those of FBGs; however, the strain sensitivity improved more than one order of magnitude in comparison with FBG sensors, attaining slope sensitivities as good as 18.1Â pm/Î¼Îµ when using a 50Â Î¼m-waist MDTF as distributed reflector.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Imaging of iris vasculature: current limitations and future perspective

Fluorescein and indocyanine green angiography have been the traditional ways to image the vasculature of the iris in the last few decades. Because of the invasive nature of these procedures, they are performed in rare situations, and thus, our understanding about iris vasculature is very limited. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) is a noninvasive imaging method that enables the detailed visualization of the retinal and choroidal vascular networks. More recently, it has been also used for the examination of the iris vasculature in healthy and disease eyes. However, there is a lack of uniformity in the image acquisition protocols and interpretations in both healthy and pathological conditions. Artifacts of iris OCTA include shadowing, motion, segmentations errors, mirror effects. OCTA devices have an eye-tracking system designed for the posterior segment and the applications of these systems on the anterior segment can determine motion lines, vessel duplication, and vessel discontinuity. OCTA of the iris should always be performed under ambient room lighting to create miosis and reduce iris vasculature changes during the examination. In the near future, eye-tracking systems specifically designed for the iris vessels could permit the follow-up function, and the development of new OCTA metrics could reveal interesting applications of this new imaging technique.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coral-like silicone nanofilament coatings with extremely low ice adhesion

Passive icephobic surfaces can provide a cost and energy efficient solution to many icing problems that are currently handled with expensive active strategies. Water-repellent surface treatments are promising candidates for this goal, but commonly studied systems, such as superhydrophobic surfaces and Slippery Liquid Infused Porous Surfaces (SLIPS), still face challenges in the stability and durability of their properties in icing environments. In this work, environmental icing conditions are simulated using an Icing Wind Tunnel, and ice adhesion is evaluated with a Centrifugal Adhesion Test. We show that superhydrophobic coral-like Silicone Nanofilament (SNF) coatings exhibit extremely low ice adhesion, to the point of spontaneous ice detachment, and good durability against successive icing cycles. Moreover, SNFs-based SLIPS show stably low ice adhesion for the whole duration of the icing test. Stability of surface properties in a cold environment is further investigated with water wettability at sub-zero surface temperature, highlighting the effect of surface chemistry on superhydrophobicity under icing conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kondo effect and spin"“orbit coupling in graphene quantum dots

The Kondo effect is a cornerstone in the study of strongly correlated fermions. The coherent exchange coupling of conduction electrons to local magnetic moments gives rise to a Kondo cloud that screens the impurity spin. Here we report on the interplay between spin"“orbit interaction and the Kondo effect, that can lead to a underscreened Kondo effects in quantum dots in bilayer graphene. More generally, we introduce a different experimental platform for studying Kondo physics. In contrast to carbon nanotubes, where nanotube chirality determines spin"“orbit coupling breaking the SU(4) symmetry of the electronic states relevant for the Kondo effect, we study a planar carbon material where a small spin"“orbit coupling of nominally flat graphene is enhanced by zero-point out-of-plane phonons. The resulting two-electron triplet ground state in bilayer graphene dots provides a route to exploring the Kondo effect with a small spin"“orbit interaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Near and long-term perspectives on strategies to decarbonize China's heavy-duty trucks through 2050

China needs to drastically reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), a key emitter in the growing transport sector, in order to address energy security concerns and meet its climate targets. We address existing research gaps by modeling feasibility, applicability, and energy and emissions impacts of multiple decarbonization strategies at different points in time. China still relies heavily on coal power, so impacts of new HDT technologies depend on the timing of their introduction relative to progress toward non-fossil power. We use a bottom-up model to simulate HDT energy consumption and CO2 emissions through 2050. Results show that beginning to deploy battery electric and fuel-cell HDTs as early as 2020 and 2035, respectively, could achieve significant and the largest CO2 emissions reduction by 2050 with a decarbonized power sector. However, viable near-term strategies-improving efficiency and logistics, switching to liquefied natural gas-could halve HDTs' current diesel consumption and CO2 emissions by 2050. Our results underscore the need for a mix of near- and long-term policy and technology options to decarbonize China's HDTs.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Comparative analysis of high-speed videolaryngoscopy images and sound data simultaneously acquired from rigid and flexible laryngoscope: a pilot study

High-Speed Videoendoscopy (HSV) is becoming a robust tool for the assessment of vocal fold vibration in laboratory investigation and clinical practice. We describe the first successful application of flexible High Speed Videoendoscopy with innovative laser light source conducted in clinical settings. The acquired image and simultaneously recorded audio data are compared to the results obtained by means of a rigid endoscope. We demonstrated that the HSV recordings with fiber-optic laryngoscope have enabled obtaining consistently bright, color images suitable for parametrization of vocal fold oscillation similarly as in the case of the HSV data obtained from a rigid laryngoscope. The comparison of period and amplitude perturbation parameters calculated on the basis of image and audio data acquired from flexible and rigid HSV recording objectively confirm that flexible High-Speed Videoendoscopy is a more suitable method for examination of natural phonation. The HSV-based measures generated from this kymographic analysis are arguably a superior representation of the vocal fold vibrations than the acoustic analysis because their quantification is independent of the vocal tract influences. This experimental study has several implications for further research in the field of HSV application in clinical assessment of glottal pathologies nature and its effect on vocal folds vibrations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A trajectory-based loss function to learn missing terms in bifurcating dynamical systems

Missing terms in dynamical systems are a challenging problem for modeling. Recent developments in the combination of machine learning and dynamical system theory open possibilities for a solution. We show how physics-informed differential equations and machine learning-combined in the Universal Differential Equation (UDE) framework by Rackauckas et al.-can be modified to discover missing terms in systems that undergo sudden fundamental changes in their dynamical behavior called bifurcations. With this we enable the application of the UDE approach to a wider class of problems which are common in many real world applications. The choice of the loss function, which compares the training data trajectory in state space and the current estimated solution trajectory of the UDE to optimize the solution, plays a crucial role within this approach. The Mean Square Error as loss function contains the risk of a reconstruction which completely misses the dynamical behavior of the training data. By contrast, our suggested trajectory-based loss function which optimizes two largely independent components, the length and angle of state space vectors of the training data, performs reliable well in examples of systems from neuroscience, chemistry and biology showing Saddle-Node, Pitchfork, Hopf and Period-doubling bifurcations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A study of preparing silver iodide nanocolloid by electrical spark discharge method and its properties

This study employed an electric discharge machine (EDM) and the Electrical Spark Discharge Method (ESDM) to prepare silver iodide nanocolloid (AgINC). Povidone"“iodine (PVP-I) was dissolved in deionized water to create a dielectric fluid. Silver material was melted using the high temperature generated by an electric arc, and the peeled-off material was reacted with PVP-I to form AgI nanoparticles (AgINPs). Six discharge pulse wave parameter combinations (Ton"“Toff) were employed, and the resultant particle size and suspension of the prepared samples were examined. The results revealed that AgINPs were successfully created using the ESDM. When Ton"“Toff was set at 90"“90Â Î¼s, the zeta potential of the AgINC was"‰âˆ’"‰50.3Â mV, indicating excellent suspension stability. The AgINC particle size was 16Â nm, verifying that the parameters yielded AgINPs with the smallest particle size distribution and highest zeta potential. Ultraviolet"“visible spectrum analyser was performed to analyse the samples, and the spectra indicated that the characteristic wavelength was 420Â nm regardless of the Ton"“Toff values. X-ray diffraction analysis determined that the AgINPs exhibited two crystal structures, namely Î²-AgI and Ag. Transmission electron microscopy was performed and revealed that the particles were irregularly shaped and that some of the larger particles had aggregated. The crystal structure was determined to be a mixture of Ag and Î²-AgI, with a lattice spacing of 0.235Â nm and 0.229Â nm, respectively. The lattice spacing of the Ag was 0.235Â nm. X-ray diffraction analysis indicated that the prepared AgINC were composed of only Ag and I; no additional chemical elements were detected.
CHEMISTRY

