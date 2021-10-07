Integrating object detection and image segmentation for detecting the tool wear area on stitched image
Flank wear is the most common wear that happens in the end milling process. However, the process of detecting the flank wear is cumbersome. To achieve comprehensively automatic detecting the flank wear area of the spiral end milling cutter, this study proposed a novel flank wear detection method of combining the template matching and deep learning techniques to expand the curved surface images into panorama images, which is more available to detect the flank wear areas without choosing a specific position of cutting tool image. You Only Look Once v4 model was employed to automatically detect the range of cutting tips. Then, popular segmentation models, namely, U-Net, Segnet and Autoencoder were used to extract the areas of the tool flank wear. To evaluate the segmenting performance among these models, U-Net model obtained the best maximum dice coefficient score with 0.93. Moreover, the predicting wear areas of the U-Net model is presented in the trend figure, which can determine the times of the tool change depend on the curve of the tool wear. Overall, the experiments have shown that the proposed methods can effectively extract the tool wear regions of the spiral cutting tool. With the developed system, users can obtain detailed information about the cutting tool before being worn severely to change the cutting tools in advance.www.nature.com
