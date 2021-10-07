CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Integrating object detection and image segmentation for detecting the tool wear area on stitched image

By Wan-Ju Lin
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlank wear is the most common wear that happens in the end milling process. However, the process of detecting the flank wear is cumbersome. To achieve comprehensively automatic detecting the flank wear area of the spiral end milling cutter, this study proposed a novel flank wear detection method of combining the template matching and deep learning techniques to expand the curved surface images into panorama images, which is more available to detect the flank wear areas without choosing a specific position of cutting tool image. You Only Look Once v4 model was employed to automatically detect the range of cutting tips. Then, popular segmentation models, namely, U-Net, Segnet and Autoencoder were used to extract the areas of the tool flank wear. To evaluate the segmenting performance among these models, U-Net model obtained the best maximum dice coefficient score with 0.93. Moreover, the predicting wear areas of the U-Net model is presented in the trend figure, which can determine the times of the tool change depend on the curve of the tool wear. Overall, the experiments have shown that the proposed methods can effectively extract the tool wear regions of the spiral cutting tool. With the developed system, users can obtain detailed information about the cutting tool before being worn severely to change the cutting tools in advance.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
APS Physics

Direct Detection of Phonons

Using an updated superconducting particle detector, researchers can directly measure from its quasiparticle signal the number of phonons that hit the detector. The bound pairs of electrons, known as Cooper pairs, that are responsible for carrying current in superconductors can unbind if they are hit with high-frequency phonons or photons. This unbinding is detrimental for superconductivity but has been leveraged to make single-particle detectors. Most of these detectors, however, require calibration or modeling for researchers to be able to infer from their signals the exact number of particles that hit the detector. Now, Elsa Mannila of Aalto University, Finland, and her colleagues have demonstrated a detector that can directly measure from an electrical current the number of broken Cooper pairs and thus particles that were absorbed [1].
PHYSICS
HackerNoon

How Machines See the World: 7 Use Cases of Object Detection

Object detection is a direct product of Computer Vision and is a very effective technique to precisely locate items of different shapes and sizes and label them. Real-time object detection has always played a crucial part in the world of self-driving cars. We’ll go through each application one-by-one, discussing the implementations in detail.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

Novel approach to 3D image segmentation delivers 'jaw-dropping' demonstration

Skoltech researchers led by Professor Dylov and their colleagues from First Pavlov State Medical University of St. Petersburg, Russia, have developed a brand-new approach to the task of 3D image segmentation—figuring out the contours of the constituent parts in a complex structure. While their so-called negative volume segmentation technique has potential for applications in a wide range of areas, including construction and engineering, the scientists sought out literally the most jaw-dropping object to demonstrate the solution's merits. The study is published in Nature Scientific Reports.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New tool fuses expert knowledge and deep learning features to detect sleep apnea

Individuals who suspect they have sleep apnea—and the doctors who diagnose them—could soon have more effective way to automatically detect the condition at home, thanks to a new method developed by researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology. The new tool, which according to the researchers...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Image Segmentation#Tool Wear#Int#U Net#Autoencoder
towardsdatascience.com

Anomaly Detection cheat sheet

All you should know about anomaly detection in 5 minutes. Anomaly detection (also outlier detection) is the task of detecting abnormal instances — instances that are very different from the norm. These instances are called anomalies (or outliers), while normal instances are called inliers. Anomaly detection is useful in a...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Deep learning for predicting uncorrected refractive error using posterior segment optical coherence tomography images

This study aimed to evaluate a deep learning model for estimating uncorrected refractive error using posterior segment optical coherence tomography (OCT) images. In this retrospective study, we assigned healthy subjects to development (N = 688 eyes of 344 subjects) and test (N = 248 eyes of 124 subjects) datasets (prospective validation design). We developed and validated OCT-based deep learning models to estimate refractive error. A regression model based on a pretrained ResNet50 architecture was trained using horizontal OCT images to predict the spherical equivalent (SE). The performance of the deep learning model for detecting high myopia was also evaluated. A saliency map was generated using the Grad-CAM technique to visualize the characteristic features.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

HRNet explained: Human Pose Estimation, Sematic Segmentation and Object Detection

Revealing whats behind the state-of-the art algorithm HRNet. What is HRNet? (short explanation, further down is full explanation) HRNet is a state-of-the-art algorithm in the field of semantic segmentation, facial landmark detection, and human pose estimation. It has shown superior results in semantic segmentation on datasets like PASCAL Context, LIP, Cityscapes, AFLW, COFW, and 300W.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Detecting Outliers Using Python

Using Isolation Forests for Automated Outlier Detection. Detecting outliers can be important when exploring your data before building any type of machine learning model. Some causes of outliers include data collection issues, measurement errors, and data input errors. Detecting outliers is one step in analyzing data points for potential errors that may need to be removed prior to model training. This helps prevent a machine learning model from learning incorrect relationships and potentially lowering accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Android Headlines

Clash Detection In BIM

Building Information Modelling (BIM) provides architects and engineers with everything they need for new constructions. BIM software allows you to render buildings in their entirety so that you can address structural problems, like clashes, immediately. Clash detection in BIM is one of the most useful tools in good BIM software....
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

MDEmic: a metadata annotation tool to facilitate management of FAIR image data in the bioimaging community

To the Editor - Although today the majority of scientific data, including microscopy and imaging data, are available in digital format, a real benefit from easy sharing and reuse of digital data according to the FAIR (findability, accessibility, interoperability and reusability) principles1 exists only if data are understandable and unambiguously interpretable. Collecting and maintaining the relevant metadata is key to ensuring that data are reliable and reusable and can be found and accessed by the scientific community. Imaging data are usually extremely rich data files, as they report on various parameters in a multidimensional space and are acquired with complex microscopy instruments. The metadata or data models are very diverse due to the wide range of, for example, modalities, scales, experimental setups and file formats. Therefore, the appropriate use of suitable standardized metadata and data models is a challenge2,3. Accordingly, flexible tools for capturing a complete set of metadata are in great demand by researchers applying microscopy techniques. Moreover, it is important for imaging core facilities to be able to provide different standards with one tool and still be flexible enough to accommodate dynamic developments in methodology and analysis techniques. Many tools fail to strike this balance and therefore oscillate between using rigid data models and free text input without semantic context. Similarly, the integration and referencing of existing metadata is often lacking.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

A Better mAP for Object Detection

Why does your object detection model suck? Let’s improve it!. TL;DR: Your object detection model sucks and you want to improve it by leveraging better evaluation metrics… skip the introduction, and find out how or go directly to the Google Colab notebook for the code or here for the ClearML experiment log!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Thermally activated intermittent dynamics of creeping crack fronts along disordered interfaces

We present a subcritical fracture growth model, coupled with the elastic redistribution of the acting mechanical stress along rugous rupture fronts. We show the ability of this model to quantitatively reproduce the intermittent dynamics of cracks propagating along weak disordered interfaces. To this end, we assume that the fracture energy of such interfaces (in the sense of a critical energy release rate) follows a spatially correlated normal distribution. We compare various statistical features from the obtained fracture dynamics to that from cracks propagating in sintered polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)Â interfaces. In previous works, it has been demonstrated that such an approach could reproduce the mean advance of fractures and their local front velocity distribution. Here, we go further by showing that the proposed model also quantitatively accounts for the complex self-affine scaling morphology of crack fronts and their temporal evolution, for the spatial and temporal correlations of the local velocity fields and for the avalanches size distribution of the intermittent growth dynamics. We thus provide new evidence that anÂ Arrhenius-like subcritical growth is particularly suitable for the description of creeping cracks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Examining learning coherence in group decision-making: triads vs. tetrads

This study examined whether three heads are better than four in terms of performance and learning properties in group decision-making. It was predicted that learning incoherence took place in tetrads because the majority rule could not be applied when two subgroups emerged. As a result, tetrads underperformed triads. To examine this hypothesis, we adopted a reinforcement learning framework using simple Q-learning and estimated learning parameters. Overall, the results were consistent with the hypothesis. Further, this study is one of a few attempts to apply a computational approach to learning behavior in small groups. This approach enables the identification of underlying learning parameters in group decision-making.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging of iris vasculature: current limitations and future perspective

Fluorescein and indocyanine green angiography have been the traditional ways to image the vasculature of the iris in the last few decades. Because of the invasive nature of these procedures, they are performed in rare situations, and thus, our understanding about iris vasculature is very limited. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) is a noninvasive imaging method that enables the detailed visualization of the retinal and choroidal vascular networks. More recently, it has been also used for the examination of the iris vasculature in healthy and disease eyes. However, there is a lack of uniformity in the image acquisition protocols and interpretations in both healthy and pathological conditions. Artifacts of iris OCTA include shadowing, motion, segmentations errors, mirror effects. OCTA devices have an eye-tracking system designed for the posterior segment and the applications of these systems on the anterior segment can determine motion lines, vessel duplication, and vessel discontinuity. OCTA of the iris should always be performed under ambient room lighting to create miosis and reduce iris vasculature changes during the examination. In the near future, eye-tracking systems specifically designed for the iris vessels could permit the follow-up function, and the development of new OCTA metrics could reveal interesting applications of this new imaging technique.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Individualised and non-contact post-mortem interval determination of human bodies using visible and thermal 3D imaging

Determining the time since death, i.e., post-mortem interval (PMI), often plays a key role in forensic investigations. The current standard PMI-estimation method empirically correlates rectal temperatures and PMIs, frequently necessitating subjective correction factors. To overcome this, we previously developed a thermodynamic finite-difference (TFD) algorithm, providing a rigorous method to simulate post-mortem temperatures of bodies assuming a straight posture. However, in forensic practice, bodies are often found in non-straight postures, potentially limiting applicability of this algorithm in these cases. Here, we develop an individualised approach, enabling PMI reconstruction for bodies in arbitrary postures, by combining photogrammetry and TFD modelling. Utilising thermal photogrammetry, this approach also represents the first non-contact method for PMI reconstruction. The performed lab and crime scene validations reveal PMI reconstruction accuracies of 0.26"‰h"‰Â±"‰1.38"‰h for true PMIs between 2"‰h and 35"‰h and total procedural durations of ~15"‰min. Together, these findings broaden the potential applicability of TFD-based PMI reconstruction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-assembly of a strapped linear porphyrin oligomer on HOPG

Polymeric structures based on porphyrin units exhibit a range of complex properties, such as nanoscale charge transport and quantum interference effects, and have the potential to act as biomimetic materials for light-harvesting and catalysis. These functionalities are based upon the characteristics of the porphyrin monomers, but are also emergent properties of the extended polymer system. Incorporation of these properties within solid-state devices requires transfer of the polymers to a supporting substrate, and may require a high-degree of lateral order. Here we show that highly ordered self-assembled structures can be formed via a simple solution deposition protocol; for a strapped linear porphyrin oligomer adsorbed on a highly oriented pyrolytic graphite (HOPG) substrate. Two distinct molecule"“molecule interactions are observed to drive the formation of two molecular phases ('Interdigitated' and 'Bridge-stabilised') characterised by scanning tunnelling microscopy, providing information on the unit cell dimensions and self-assembled structure. The concentration dependence of these phases is investigated, and we conclude that the bridge-stabilised phase is a thermodynamically stable structure at room temperature.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Kondo effect and spin"“orbit coupling in graphene quantum dots

The Kondo effect is a cornerstone in the study of strongly correlated fermions. The coherent exchange coupling of conduction electrons to local magnetic moments gives rise to a Kondo cloud that screens the impurity spin. Here we report on the interplay between spin"“orbit interaction and the Kondo effect, that can lead to a underscreened Kondo effects in quantum dots in bilayer graphene. More generally, we introduce a different experimental platform for studying Kondo physics. In contrast to carbon nanotubes, where nanotube chirality determines spin"“orbit coupling breaking the SU(4) symmetry of the electronic states relevant for the Kondo effect, we study a planar carbon material where a small spin"“orbit coupling of nominally flat graphene is enhanced by zero-point out-of-plane phonons. The resulting two-electron triplet ground state in bilayer graphene dots provides a route to exploring the Kondo effect with a small spin"“orbit interaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High performance adaptive maximum power point tracking technique for off-grid photovoltaic systems

Solar photovoltaic (PV) energy has met great attention in the electrical power generation field for its many advantages in both on and off-grid applications. The requirement for higher proficiency from the PV system to reap the energy requires maximum power point tracking techniques (MPPT). This paper presents an adaptive MPPT of a stand-alone PV system using an updated PI controller optimized by harmony search (HS). A lookup table is formed for the temperature and irradiance with the corresponding voltage at MPP (VMPP). This voltage is considered as the updated reference voltage required for MPP at each temperature and irradiance. The difference between this updated reference voltage at MPP and the variable PV voltage due to changing the environmental conditions is used to stimulate PI controller optimized by HS to update the duty cycle (D) of the DC"“DC converter. The temperature, irradiance, and corresponding duty cycle at MPP are utilized to convert this MPP technique into an adaptive one without the PI controllers' need. An experimental implementation of the proposed adaptive MPPT is introduced to test the simulation results' validity at different irradiance and temperature levels.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy