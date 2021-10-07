CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total synthesis of (±)-decursivine via BINOL-phosphoric acid catalyzed tandem oxidative cyclization

By Prakash T. Parvatkar
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe synthesis of tetracyclic indole alkaloid (±)-decursivine was accomplished using BINOL-phosphoric acid catalyzed tandem oxidative cyclization as a key step with (bis(trifluoroacetoxy)iodo)benzene (PIFA) as an oxidizing agent. This represents one of the shortest and highest yielding routes for the synthesis of (±)-decursivine from readily available starting materials. Introduction. Decursivine 1,...

Nature.com

One-pot three-component tandem annulation of 4-hydroxycoumarine with aldehyde and aromatic amines using graphene oxide as an efficient catalyst

A convenient and efficient solvent-free, facile, one-pot three-component graphene oxide catalysed approach has been described for the synthesis of chromeno-[4,3-b]quinolin-6-one derivatives from 4-hydroxycoumarin with aldehydes and aromatic amines. Graphene oxide (GO) has proved to be a new class of heterogeneous carbocatalyst which could be easily recovered and reused up to 5th run without significant loss of its catalytic activity. A broad scope of substrate applicability is offered and a plausible mechanism is also suggested for this developed protocol.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of serine synthesis enhances temozolomide efficacy by decreasing O-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) expression and reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated DNA damage in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most malignant primary tumor in the central nervous system of adults. Temozolomide (TMZ), an alkylating agent, is the first-line chemotherapeutic agent for GBM patients. However, its efficacy is often limited by innate or acquired chemoresistance. Cancer cells can rewire their metabolic programming to support rapid growth and sustain cell survival against chemotherapies. An example is the de novo serine synthesis pathway (SSP), one of the main branches from glycolysis that is highly activated in multiple cancers in promoting cancer progression and inducing chemotherapy resistance. However, the roles of SSP in TMZ therapy for GBM patients remain unexplored. In this study, we employed NCT503, a highly selective inhibitor of phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH, the first rate-limiting enzyme of SSP), to study whether inhibition of SSP may enhance TMZ efficacy in MGMT-positive GBMs. 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT), flowcytometry and colony formation assays demonstrated that NCT503 worked synergistically with TMZ in suppressing GBM cell growth and inducing apoptosis in T98G and U118 cells in vitro. U118 and patient-derived GBM subcutaneous xenograft models showed that combined NCT503 and TMZ treatment inhibited GBM growth and promoted apoptosis more significantly than would each treatment alone in vivo. Mechanistically, we found that NCT503 treatment decreased MGMT expression possibly by modulating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Moreover, intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species were elevated especially when NCT503 and TMZ treatments were combined, and the synergistic effects could be partially negated by NAC, a classic scavenger of reactive oxygen species. Taken together, these results suggest that NCT503 may be a promising agent for augmenting TMZ efficacy in the treatment of GBM, especially in TMZ-resistant GBMs with high expression of MGMT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Isochronal recovery behaviour on electromagnetic properties of polycrystalline nickel zinc ferrite (NiZnFeO) prepared via mechanical alloying

A new approach through heat treatment has been attempted by establishing defects by the process of quenching towards electrical and magnetic properties in the nickel zinc ferrite (Ni0.5Zn0.5Fe2O4) sample. The measured property values in permeability and hysteresis characteristic gave their recovery behaviour in which the values, after quenching were recovered after undergoing the annealing. Interestingly, a different trend observed in the permittivity value whereas the value was increased after quenching and subsequently recovered after annealing. The mechanisms which produced the changes is believed to be involved by defects in the form of vacancies, interstitials, microcracks and dislocations created during quenching which gave rise to changes in the values of the complex permeability and permittivity components and hysteresis behaviour.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

FeO@chitosan-tannic acid bionanocomposite as a novel nanocatalyst for the synthesis of pyranopyrazoles

Recently magnetic nanocatalyst has attracted considerable attention because of its unique properties, including high performance, easy separation from the reaction mixture, and recyclability. In this study, a novel magnetic bionanocomposite was synthesized with chitosan and tannic acid as a natural material. The synthesized bionanocatalyst was characterized by essential analysis. Fe3O4@chitosan-tannic acid as a heterogeneous nanocatalyst was successfully applied to synthesize pyranopyrazole and its derivatives by a one-pot four-component reaction of malononitrile, ethyl acetoacetate, hydrazine hydrate, and various aromatic aldehyde. At the end of the reaction, the nanocatalyst was separated from the reaction mixture and was reused several times with no significant decrease in its catalytic performance. Simple purification of products, the ability for recovering and reusing the nanocatalyst, eco-friendliness, high yields of pure products, mild reaction conditions, short reaction time, non-toxicity, economically affordable are some of the advantages of using the fabricated nanocatalyst in the synthesis of pyranopyrazole.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Asymmetric dearomatization catalysed by chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids via activation of ynamides

Chiral BrÃ¸nsted acid-catalysed asymmetric synthesis has received tremendous interest over the past decades, and numerous efficient synthetic methods have been developed based on this approach. However, the use of chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids in these reactions is mostly limited to the activation of imine and carbonyl moieties, and the direct activation of carbon"“carbon triple bonds has so far not been invoked. Here we show that chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids enable the catalytic asymmetric dearomatization reactions of naphthol-, phenol- and pyrrole-ynamides by the direct activation of alkynes. This method leads to the practical and atom-economic construction of various valuable spirocyclic enones and 2H-pyrroles that bear a chiral quaternary carbon stereocentre in generally good-to-excellent yields with excellent chemo-, regio- and enantioselectivities. The activation mode of chiral BrÃ¸nsted acid catalysis revealed in this study is expected to be of broad utility in catalytic asymmetric reactions that involve ynamides and the related heteroatom-substituted alkynes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Nanostructures, one molecule at a time

A longstanding vision of nanotechnology is to construct covalent nanoarchitectures molecule-by-molecule. Performing synthesis on a surface restricts the reactants to two dimensions, adding a degree of positional control. However, on-surface strategies still lack the precision needed to make custom structures. Thermal activation of adsorbed precursors offers limited reaction selectivity. And although a scanning probe microscope tip can address single molecules, it cannot easily form intermolecular bonds: reactants stick so strongly to the metal surface that they are difficult to align with each other.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Defining the Gothic Arch Angle (GAA) as a radiographic diagnostic tool for instability in hip dysplasia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99011-7, published online 30 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract and Introduction, where. "Gothic". As the result, in the Abstract,. "The aim of the study was to validate (1) the intra- and interobserver reliability of a newly defined...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Anti-Markovnikov hydro(amino)alkylation of vinylarenes via photoredox catalysis

Photoredox catalysis is a powerful means to generate odd-electron species under mild reaction conditions from a wide array of radical precursors. Herein, we present the application of this powerful catalytic manifold to address the hydroalkylation and hydroaminoalkylation of electronically diverse vinylarenes. This reaction allows for generalized alkene hydroalkylation leveraging common alkyl radical precursors, such as organotrifluoroborate salts and carboxylic acids. Furthermore, utilizing easily accessible Î±-silyl amine reagents or tertiary amines directly, secondary and tertiary amine moieties can be installed onto monoaryl and diaryl alkenes to access valuable products, including Î³,Î³-diarylamines pharmacophores. Thus, under a unified system, both hydroalkylation and hydroaminoalkylation of alkenes are achieved. The substrate scope is evaluated through 57 examples, the synthetic utility of the method is demonstrated, and preliminary mechanistic insights are presented.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Passive acoustic monitoring of killer whales (Orcinus orca) reveals year-round distribution and residency patterns in the Gulf of Alaska

Killer whales (Orcinus orca) are top predators throughout the world's oceans. In the North Pacific, the species is divided into three ecotypes-resident (fish-eating), transient (mammal-eating), and offshore (largely shark-eating)-that are genetically and acoustically distinct and have unique roles in the marine ecosystem. In this study, we examined the year-round distribution of killer whales in the northern Gulf of Alaska from 2016 to 2020 using passive acoustic monitoring. We further described the daily acoustic residency patterns of three killer whale populations (southern Alaska residents, Gulf of Alaska transients, and AT1 transients) for one year of these data. Highest year-round acoustic presence occurred in Montague Strait, with strong seasonal patterns in Hinchinbrook Entrance and Resurrection Bay. Daily acoustic residency times for the southern Alaska residents paralleled seasonal distribution patterns. The majority of Gulf of Alaska transient detections occurred in Hinchinbrook Entrance in spring. The depleted AT1 transient killer whale population was most often identified in Montague Strait. Passive acoustic monitoring revealed that both resident and transient killer whales used these areas much more extensively than previously known and provided novel insights into high use locations and times for each population. These results may be driven by seasonal foraging opportunities and social factors and have management implications for this species.
ALASKA STATE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Investigating the effects of polymer plugging mechanism of liquid production decrease and improvement by the cross-linked gel performance

Mahamat Tahir Abdramane Mahamat ZeneÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4271-64752,3,. Polymer flooding, as the most successful and well-known chemical EOR method was broadly applied around the world. Mostly, contrasted with Waterflooding, the production rate decrease during polymer flooding is smaller based on field application. Nevertheless, the production liquid rate decreased critically in the middle phase to late phase due to plugging, which could lead the way to poor flooding performance and fewer cumulative oil. In this work, first, we approached the affecting polymer plugging mechanism model on liquid production decrease to investigate the parameters such as; solid-phase concentration (SOLIDMIN), reacting frequency factor (FREQFAC) and others affecting components are all investigated consecutively. Secondly the model approached by cross-linked gel for the improvement of production liquid rate.Â The physical work was designed by a physical model, and then the polymer adsorption that generating blockage emerging in permeability diminish assessed by a mathematical model. The outcomes specify that the existence of this debris, excessive assemblage of solid-phase and the excessive reactant frequency factor has major mechanical and physical parameters effects on the reservoir throughout polymer flooding. Polymer flood model base case liquid ratio loss is 11.15Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-01 to 2020-03-04. Comparing with the polymer flood model case 1, liquid ratio loss ranging to 1.97Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-02 to 2020-03-03. While the oil ratio loss of the polymer flood base case model between the years 2015-07-08 to 2020-03-04 attained 12.4Â m3/day contrasting with the polymer flood model case 1 oil ratio increase to 0.37Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-04 to 2019-04-02. The cross-linked gel model base case liquid ratio loss is 2.09Â m3/day between the years 2015-01-02 to 2020-02-03, while the oil ratio lost reached 9.15Â m3/day between the years 2015-09-01 to 2020-02-03. Contrasting with the cross-linked gel model case 2 liquid ratio recovered from the loss and attained 25.43Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01, while the oil ratio is reached 15.22Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01. Polymer flood model examined through cross-linked gel model performed reliable outcomes by taking out the plugging, which also occasioned the reservoir production rateÂ to decrease. With the application of cross-linked gel the affected parameters and the production rate have achieved an improvement.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

p107 mediated mitochondrial function controls muscle stem cell proliferative fates

Muscle diseases and aging are associated with impaired myogenic stem cell self-renewal and fewer proliferating progenitors (MPs). Importantly, distinct metabolic states induced by glycolysis or oxidative phosphorylation have been connected to MP proliferation and differentiation. However, how these energy-provisioning mechanisms cooperate remain obscure. Herein, we describe a mechanism by which mitochondrial-localized transcriptional co-repressor p107 regulates MP proliferation. We show p107 directly interacts with the mitochondrial DNA, repressing mitochondrial-encoded gene transcription. This reduces ATP production by limiting electron transport chain complex formation. ATP output, controlled by the mitochondrial function of p107, is directly associated with the cell cycle rate. Sirt1 activity, dependent on the cytoplasmic glycolysis product NAD+, directly interacts with p107, impeding its mitochondrial localization. The metabolic control of MP proliferation, driven by p107 mitochondrial function, establishes a cell cycle paradigm that might extend to other dividing cell types.
Nature.com

An experimental study on the relation between friction force and real contact area

Classical laws of friction suggest that friction force is proportional to the normal load and independent of the nominal contact area. As a great improvement in this subject, it is now widely accepted that friction force is proportional to the real contact area, and much work has been conducted based on this hypothesis. In present study, this hypothesis will be carefully revisited by measuring the friction force and real contact area in-site and real-time at both normal loading and unloading stages. Our experiments reveal that the linear relation always holds between friction force and normal load. However, for the relation between friction force and real contact area, the linearity holds only at the loading stage while fails at the unloading stage. This study may improve our understanding of the origin of friction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Slow deep breathing modulates cardiac vagal activity but does not affect peripheral glucose metabolism in healthy men

Parasympathetic nervous system innervates peripheral organs including pancreas, hepatic portal system, and gastrointestinal tract. It thereby contributes to the regulation of whole-body glucose metabolism especially in the postprandial state when it promotes secretion of insulin and enhances its action in major target organs. We now aimed to evaluate the effect of parasympathetic modulation on humanÂ glucose metabolism. We used slow deep breathing maneuvers to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and tested for effects on metabolism during an oral glucose tolerance test in a randomized, controlled, cross-over trial in 15 healthy young men. We used projections towards the heart as a readout for parasympathetic activity. When analyzing heart rate variability, there was a significant increase of RMSSD (root mean square of successive differences) when participants performed slow deep breathing compared to the control condition, indicating a modulation of parasympathetic activity. However, no statistically significant effects on peripheral glucose metabolism or energy expenditure after the glucose tolerance test were detected. Of note, we detected a significant association between mean heart rate and serum insulin and C-peptide concentrations. While we did not find major effects of slow deep breathing on glucose metabolism, our correlational results suggest a link between the autonomic nervous system and insulin secretion after oral glucose intake. Future studies need to unravel involved mechanisms and develop potentialÂ novel treatment approaches for impaired insulin secretion in diabetes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An examination of active inference in autistic adults using immersive virtual reality

The integration of prior expectations, sensory information, and environmental volatility is proposed to be atypical in Autism Spectrum Disorder, yet few studies have tested these predictive processes in active movement tasks. To address this gap in the research, we used an immersive virtual-reality racquetball paradigm to explore how visual sampling behaviours and movement kinematics are adjusted in relation to unexpected, uncertain, and volatile changes in environmental statistics. We found that prior expectations concerning ball 'bounciness' affected sensorimotor control in both autistic and neurotypical participants, with all individuals using prediction-driven gaze strategies to track the virtual ball. However, autistic participants showed substantial differences in visuomotor behaviour when environmental conditions were more volatile. Specifically, uncertainty-related performance difficulties in these conditions were accompanied by atypical movement kinematics and visual sampling responses. Results support proposals that autistic people overestimate the volatility of sensory environments, and suggest that context-sensitive differences in active inference could explain a range of movement-related difficulties in autism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Magnetoencephalography reveals differences in brain activations for fast and slow responses to simple multiplications

Despite decades of studies, it is still an open question on how and where simple multiplications are solved by the brain. This fragmented picture is mostly related to the different tasks employed. While in neuropsychological studies patients are asked to perform and report simple oral calculations, neuroimaging and neurophysiological studies often use verification tasks, in which the result is shown, and the participant must verify the correctness. This MEG study aims to unify the sources of evidence, investigating how brain activation unfolds in time using a single-digit multiplication production task. We compared the participants' brain activity-focusing on the parietal lobes-based on response efficiency, dividing their responses in fast and slow. Results showed higher activation for fast, as compared to slow, responses in the left angular gyrus starting after the first operand, and in the right supramarginal gyrus only after the second operand. A whole-brain analysis showed that fast responses had higher activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. We show a timing difference of both hemispheres during simple multiplications. Results suggest that while the left parietal lobe may allow an initial retrieval of several possible solutions, the right one may be engaged later, helping to identify the solution based on magnitude checking.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic prediction for testes weight of the tiger pufferfish, Takifugu rubripes, using medium to low density SNPs

Aquaculture production is expected to increase with the help of genomic selection (GS). The possibility of performing GS using only a small number of SNPs has been examined in order to reduce genotyping costs; however, the practicality of this approach is still unclear. Here, we tested whether the effects of reducing the number of SNPs impaired the prediction accuracy of GS for standard length, body weight, and testes weight in the tiger pufferfish (Takifugu rubripes). High values for predictive ability (0.563"“0.606) were obtained with 4000 SNPs for all traits under a genomic best linear unbiased predictor (GBLUP) model. These values were still within an acceptable range with 1200 SNPs (0.554"“0.588). However, predictive abilities and prediction accuracies deteriorated using less than 1200 SNPs largely due to the reduced power in accurately estimating the genetic relationship among individuals; family structure could still be resolved with as few as 400 SNPs. This suggests that the SNPs informative for estimation of genetic relatedness among individuals differ from those for inference of family structure, and that non-random SNP selection based on the effects on family structure (e.g., site-FST, principal components, or random forest) is unlikely to increase the prediction accuracy for these traits.
WILDLIFE

