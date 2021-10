NatWest has vowed to offer £100 billion in green funding by the end of 2025 and launch its first environmentally friendly business loan as it looks to help small firms capitalise on the drive to tackle climate change.The pledge sees the banking giant build on its previous 2020-21 goal for £20 billion of climate and sustainable funding and financing, which was achieved six months early.It comes as a report by NatWest revealed a £160 billion revenue opportunity for small firms as a result of the green push, which could see about 130,000 new jobs created in the sector and some...

ADVOCACY ・ 20 HOURS AGO