The neobank Northmill, which has the vision of improving people's financial life, appoints Tord Topsholm as the new CEO. Tord has extensive experience of leading positions in the banking and technology sector, in Sweden as well as internationally. Among other things, he has been Head of Product and Marketing at the Telecom giant BT, Chief Operating Officer at Entercard and CEO at Catella Bank. Most recently, Tord was the CEO of Avida Finans and, under his leadership, it grew and scaled up in several countries. His main task at Northmill will be to continue launching new products that customers love and accelerate the growth journey.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO