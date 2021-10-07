Carmel boys tennis wins regional title

The Carmel boys tennis team won the Kokomo regional championship on Wednesday. The No. 1-ranked Greyhounds beat No. 5 West Lafayette 3-2. Carmel swept both doubles matches, with No. 1 Srisanth Malpeddi and Jack Jentz winning 6-1, 6-0 and No. 2 Adrien Qi and Braedon McIntyre winning 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 singles Rocky Li was victorious 6-0, 6-1. This is the 12th consecutive regional championship for the Greyhounds, and their 19th overall.