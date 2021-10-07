CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is China’s “Age of Ambition” Over?

By Elliott Zaagman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXi Jinping tempers the expectations and aspirations of the country’s next generation. Of the many great books that have been written on contemporary China, there are few that I can recommend more highly than Evan Osnos’ Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China. Having spent much of my own early career in Beijing, Osnos’ writing captures the emotional essence of what made the place so intoxicating: an environment of striving, for wealth, for advancement, for meaning, or for connection with the broader world.

