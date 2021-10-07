The Other Pandemic
We are writing about an epidemic raging on our campus, directly impacting hundreds of students, faculty, staff and community members. It is not a virus nor a physical malady, but rather a sense of exhaustion, resignation and confusion that we see and feel each day. A year and a half of a pandemic has left many of us burnt out from a combination of overwork, grief, isolation and despair. While we looked to the return to an approximation of a “normal campus” this fall to provide respite and rejuvenation, instead this malaise seems to have deepened for many of us.middleburycampus.com
