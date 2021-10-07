CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlebury, VT

The Other Pandemic

By Jason Mittell
Middlebury Campus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are writing about an epidemic raging on our campus, directly impacting hundreds of students, faculty, staff and community members. It is not a virus nor a physical malady, but rather a sense of exhaustion, resignation and confusion that we see and feel each day. A year and a half of a pandemic has left many of us burnt out from a combination of overwork, grief, isolation and despair. While we looked to the return to an approximation of a “normal campus” this fall to provide respite and rejuvenation, instead this malaise seems to have deepened for many of us.

middleburycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
independentri.com

Common Sense Health: The other pandemic: A challenge to news media

Last week’s column claimed, “Wars are too important to be left to generals.” And “the type 2 diabetes pandemic is too important to be left to doctors.” We asked whether there was a difference between millions of North Americans dying quickly of COVID-19 and millions of people dying slowly of diabetes. In this week’s column, we challenge media outlets to help doctors fight this other pandemic that is having a disastrous effect on our health care system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Counting the days amid the pandemic

It’s 3 a.m. and once again I can’t sleep. I am restless and filled with feelings of anxiety and uncertainty. Living with COVID-19 is mentally and physically exhausting. Like everyone else, I long for the day we can return to some form of normalcy. On nights like tonight, I can’t help but feel like that day might never manifest.
RELATIONSHIPS
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Pandemic Purgatory

“Waiting, waiting,” sang Jim Morrison of the Doors, “...waiting for the sun.” That is how so many of us feel these days, as we mark time waiting for the end of the pandemic, yearning to return to life as we once knew it. But most of the globe remains in a state of suspension as progress to achieve herd immunity has been painfully slow. Illogical reluctance to receive proven vaccines plus logistical challenges to deliver the life-saving medicine to third world countries leaves mankind treading water far from shore.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlebury, VT
Health
State
Vermont State
City
Middlebury, VT
Local
Vermont Health
williamsrecord.com

Chaplains’ Corner: To be a sophomore in a pandemic

This week, I would like to focus my thoughts on the sophomore class, the Class of 2024. These are students who ended high school at the beginning of the pandemic and have spent all of their college days so far either sheltered at home, attending a virtual classroom, or socially distanced and masked in a kind of isolated state on campus.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Mount Sinai Researchers Studying Psychological Effects Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Front-Line Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially on health care workers who have had to deal with life-and-death issues for the past 18 months. We now know that working on the front lines has taken quite a mental health toll on those workers. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that uses technology to monitor stress among doctors and nurses. READ MORE: Caring During COVID: How Parents Can Help Their Children Handle Pandemic-Related Stress Dr. James Marion, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is a renowned gastroenterologist, but when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Post

Conferencing during a pandemic

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Last week, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts attended the American Political Science Association (APSA) annual meeting in Seattle. Ordinarily, the event has about 7,000 attendees wandering around and doing lots of things, including presenting papers, discussing papers, meeting with book publishers and co-authors, trying to casually glance at conference badges to see whether you’ve encountered someone influential, forgetting to take badges off when leaving the conference venue, and so forth.
SEATTLE, WA
WMDT.com

Premature in a Pandemic: Part One

MARYLAND – September is NICU awareness month, a month dedicated to raising awareness about what happens inside of neonatal intensive care units across the country. To honor it, 47 ABC spoke with one local doctor and local mothers and fathers who experienced the NICU, especially the past two years, during the covid-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Widely used chemical linked to 100,000 US deaths per year: study

Daily exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to makeup, may lead to approximately 100,000 deaths in older Americans annually, a study from New York University warned Tuesday. "Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease," said study lead author Leonardo Trasande.
SCIENCE
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/13): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Idaho public health officials on Tuesday were reluctant to make any predictions about whether the COVID-19 surge is reaching a plateau or downward trend. Data backlogs are making it hard to produce a reliable forecast. “Due to the recent surge in infections, case investigation data are missing for approximately 7,800 outstanding positive laboratory results that […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 10/13): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

USPSTF recommends aspirin for those at high risk for preeclampsia

(HealthDay)—The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends low-dose aspirin for reducing the risk for preeclampsia among those at high risk. This recommendation forms the basis of the final recommendation statement published in the Sept. 28 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Jillian T. Henderson, Ph.D., M.P.H.,...
PORTLAND, OR
TheConversationCanada

Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant. Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
KIDS
Idaho Capital Sun

Researchers: The pandemic cost 500 Idaho kids their parents and caregivers

Nearly 500 children in Idaho lost a parent or other primary caregiver because of the pandemic, a new research paper estimates. Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday that the loss of a parent is “a tragedy in those children’s lives” and “something that we worry about a great deal.” He said children […] The post Researchers: The pandemic cost 500 Idaho kids their parents and caregivers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
WKBN

Advice in aspirin use for older adults shifts

Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

If you want to support the health and wellness of kids, stop focusing on their weight

Since the pandemic started, people of all ages have gained weight. At the same time, the rate at which youth and young adults are seeking treatment for eating disorders, particularly anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder, has increased. While the reasons for these changes are complex, pandemic-related stress and weight bias – the belief that a thin body is good and healthy, while a large body is bad and unhealthy – are prominent contributors. As researchers who study health behaviors and are also parents of young children, we often see health research and health initiatives that place a disproportionate emphasis...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy