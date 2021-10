Shiba Inu was one of the best performing altcoins last week. The coin has gained more than 200% over the last seven days, inching it closer to its all-time highs. Moreover, the meme coin has also moved towards the top 20 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. SHIB’s market cap currently stands at over $13 billion, and it is the 12th largest cryptocurrency by this metric, according to data from CoinGecko.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO