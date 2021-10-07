CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambani to bring 7-Eleven stores to India’s billion-plus market

By Chris Kay, P R Sanjai
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 7): Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, will bring 7-Eleven Inc.’s convenience stores to India, adding to his burgeoning retail empire in the world’s only billion-people-plus consumer market that’s open to foreign firms. Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ltd. secured the pact just days after troubled supermarket operator Future Retail Ltd. terminated...

www.theedgemarkets.com

theedgemarkets.com

Invesco denies allegations it tried to hurt Zee shareholder interests

MUMBAI (Oct 13): Invesco on Wednesday denied allegations from India's Zee that the U.S. investment firm pitched a merger with another group that would have hurt shareholder interests before opposing the TV group's potential deal with Japan's Sony Group. Zee on Tuesday said opposition from Invesco, which owns roughly 18%...
theedgemarkets.com

Asia’s richest man boosts green energy push with two more deals

(Oct 13): Reliance Industries Ltd. will buy a German maker of photovoltaic solar wafers and signed a deal with a Danish company to manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in India, as Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to retail conglomerate pivots to green energy. Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd. agreed to acquire NexWafe GmbH for 25...
itresearchbrief.com

Reliance Retail to soon open 7-Eleven convenience stores across India

The retail arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), has recently signed an agreement with U.S.-based multinational chain 7-Eleven, Inc. for opening 7-Eleven stores in India via its fully owned subsidiary, 7-India Convenience Retail Ltd. The first 7-Eleven store will open in Andheri East, Mumbai on October 9....
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: 7-Eleven comes to India this weekend with first store in Mumbai

7-Eleven is coming to Mumbai this weekend. Plans are for a “rapid rollout” of stores across the city, which is India’s financial capital. And that’s just the beginning. Local partner Reliance Industries and its billionaire CEO Mukesh Ambani have plans to put 7-Eleven stores throughout India. Ambani snatched the opportunity...
IBTimes

Indian Billionaire To Open The Country’s First 7-Eleven

An Indian billionaire announced he will be bringing the country’s first 7-Eleven convenience store which is expected to open in Mumbai on Saturday. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with a net worth of $99.1 billion, announced the partnership through his company Reliance Retail. In his announcement, he added that India’s 7-Eleven will be open 24/7 and feature customized drinks and snacks to reflect the country’s food preferences.
theedgemarkets.com

Ambani joins Bezos, Musk in world’s exclusive US$100 billion club

(Oct 9): Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least US$100 billion. The chairman of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd entered the rarefied group of 11 men as his conglomerate’s stock climbed to a record on Friday. He’s now worth US$100.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after his wealth increased by US$23.8 billion this year.
Fortune

India’s richest man brings 7-Eleven to the country

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. An Indian multi-billionaire is bringing 7-Eleven to his country—and he’s not wasting any time in doing so. Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani, who has a net worth of $99.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires...
franchising.com

First 7-Eleven Store Opening in India

With Oct. 9 Opening in Mumbai, Reliance Retail Venture Ltd. Introduces 7-Eleven Convenience Stores to India. October 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVING, Texas - The first 7-Eleven® store in India is set to open Saturday, Oct. 9, in Mumbai, India's largest city and the country's economic powerhouse. Opened by 7-India Convenience Retail Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), this 7-Eleven store offers residents and tourists the convenience retailer's unique style of convenience, signature food and drinks, as well as products and delicacies especially created to appeal to the local market.
BBC

Mukesh Ambani: Asia's richest man to launch 7-Eleven in India

The company owned by Asia's richest person is set to launch 7-Eleven convenience stores across India. The retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries says it will open its first store in Mumbai on Saturday. The announcement of the franchise agreement comes just days after rival Indian retailer Future Group...
kfgo.com

India’s Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Future Retail said on Tuesday it terminated a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc to develop and operate the U.S. company’s convenience stores in India as it did not meet the targets of opening stores and payment of franchisee fees. The two companies decided to mutually terminate the agreement,...
The Independent

Indian government denies country is facing urgent coal shortage

A senior Indian minister has denied that the south Asian country has a coal crisis, terming discussions around it “absolutely baseless” and said that the country in fact has surplus supply. Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, was asked about the coal shortage in India at a seminar in Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts on Tuesday. She dismissed any potential shortage of thermal coal and added that India was looking at long-term solutions to shift to renewable energy.India is the world’s second-largest coal producer. Coal accounts for almost 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation. Three-quarters of the coal supply is mined...
theedgemarkets.com

Resintech buys land in Selangor for RM23.5 mil

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Resintech Bhd is buying a four-hectare piece of freehold land in Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, for RM23.53 million to cater to the future expansion of its production and warehouse operations. The plastics building materials manufacturer said wholly-owned subsidiary Johan Panglima (M) Sdn Bhd signed an agreement...
UPI News

7-Eleven store in South Korea to launch drone delivery

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Korea Seven, a subsidiary of Lotte Group, which manages the 7-Eleven brand in South Korea, said it plans to launch a pilot run of drone delivery services this year. For the launch, the Seoul-based company is partnering with Pablo Air, which develops drone hardware and...
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
