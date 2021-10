The Netherlands international was seen storming to the bench and throwing his chewing gum in anger during the win over Villarreal in midweek. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down Donny van de Beek's angry reaction to not being brought on as a substitute during Manchester United's Champions League victory over Villarreal in midweek, while also reasserting that he wants "no sulkers" in his squad.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO