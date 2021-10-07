Lemnis Gate Review

Right. Let’s think about this. If I start the round by protecting my engineer with Karl’s shield, then he won’t be blown to pieces by Deathblow’s rocket at the six second mark. That means this loop he’ll survive to place the turrets I prepared in the first round, which should be enough to deal with the flanking zippy boy from round two. Then I can wrap around, finish off the Deathblow before he turns his rocket spam on the second objective, place a second shield on MY flanking zippy boy just in case he runs into trouble next loop, then finally fire some lasers at the first objective to counterbalance any extra enemy damage it might take in either the future or the past. Easy!

