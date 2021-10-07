CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Walther, Brian

bellevueheraldleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA-Age 64, of Omaha, NE and formerly of Waterloo, IA died October 1st, 2021 at home of cancer. He was born May 12, 1957 in Waterloo, IA. The son of Harlan F. Walther and Norma J. (Ziemer) Walther. He graduated from West High in 1975 and from University of Northern Iowa in 1981. While at UNI, he met the love of his life, Connie Williams, through the Lutheran Student Center with Campus Ministries. They married on September 11, 1982 in Hiawatha, IA. He went to work for Hy-Vee in 1973 while in high school and enjoyed a career in management. He loved working with and for people. He retired in 2020 after more than 46 years of service, the last 30 years in Omaha. He, Connie, and their two daughters, Kelley and Stephanie, have been members of Lord of Love Lutheran Church since 1991, where he was a member of the choir and served several terms on the church council. He loved traveling, visiting his family, and collecting items that reflected times in history. His love of music was prevalent throughout his life and was passed down to both of his daughters. He is survived by his wife Connie; two daughters, Kelley of Kansas City, MO, and Stephanie of Omaha, NE.; mother, Norma Walther; brother Alan (Lisa) Walther of Rochester, MN and sister Deborah (David) Aries of Rochester, MN. A cousin Gilbert (Peggy) Ziemer of Cedar Rapids, IA, sister-in-laws; Diana (James, Sr.) Ashley of Cedar Rapids, IA, Dixie (Danny) King of Raleigh, NC, Suzanne (Dennis) Knott of Robins, IA, a brother-in-law, Duane (Alice) Williams of Pine Flatts, TN and 12 nieces and nephews.

www.bellevueheraldleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hiawatha, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Kelley, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, NE
City
Omaha, NE
Waterloo, IA
Obituaries
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Waterloo, NE
Omaha, NE
Obituaries
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy