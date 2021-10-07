CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jazz Fest Live Featuring Jon Weber

visitsaintpaul.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Twin Cities Jazz Festival and AARP Minnesota for Jazz Fest Live an hour of great music to enjoy while we are all staying safe at home!. Mr. Weber can play up a storm...he has hosted the NPR series “Piano Jazz” ...he has a deep understanding of how technology and the media have revolutionized the relationship between the musician and the audience. Yet he knows exactly how technical to get without sounding like a textbook. Twin Cities Jazz Fest favorite Jon Weber returns to Jazz Fest Live for a performance you don't want to miss.

www.visitsaintpaul.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Live At The Linda Featuring Tori And Hot Club Of Saratoga

Ok, we’re firmly into autumn and that’s a good time to draw out listening inspiration from back to school. Like last week when we checked in with Stella and the Reptilians tonight’s featured artist comes to us from the College of St. Rose music industry department and its Rose Record Label Group. As a songwriter and singer, based in Albany, Tori brings multiple influences to her alt/indie-pop style. Drawing from her favorite artists like Adele and Maggie Rogers, her music fuses powerful ballads with indie-style production to create a sound that resonates. Her lyrics take the listener through the familiar emotions that everyone has once felt or is feeling, bringing people together and amazing them with her range and strong vocals. Tori has a remarkable voice, a magnetic style and we are excited to see where her career and music take her in the future. Recorded during our virtual concert series on April 26th, 2021, here is Tori.
ALBANY, NY
103.1 Kickin Country

Cooper’s BBQ Live Presents Jon Wolfe Saturday

This is going to be a great show as Jon Wolfe comes to Cooper's BBQ Live this Saturday, October 2nd as part of their 2021 Live Concert Series!. Jon Wolfe is a great entertainer with a lot of energy that he brings to the stage along with numerous hit singles that you will hear live.
COOPER, TX
offbeat.com

Jazz Between Fests features daylong concert lineup at New Orleans Jazz Museum

The New Orleans Jazz Museum will host a daylong series of concerts from the courtyard balcony on Tuesday, October 12. Jazz Between Fests will be presented as a showcase of musicians and artists affected by widespread live venue closures throughout the pandemic and the postponement of major music festivals in New Orleans for the last last year and a half.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Guardian

Stan Getz and Astrud Gilberto: Live at Berlin Jazz Festival 1966 review – more than impressive

The Stan Getz Quartet of 1964-66 was a particularly sparky little outfit, featuring the young vibraphone virtuoso Gary Burton. By the time of this recording, a close partnership had grown between the two, often resulting in moments of radiant beauty. The Shadow of Your Smile, here, is one of these – delicate, almost fragile. At other times, such as the opening number, On Green Dolphin Street, there’s sheer rhythmic drive, and with Chuck Israels on bass and the great drummer Roy Haynes it’s more than impressive.
MUSIC
calarts.edu

Orenda Records Extravaganza at Angel City Jazz Fest

The Angel City Jazz Festival is in full swing, running through Friday, Oct. 15 at several venues throughout Los Angeles. On Saturday night (Oct. 15), the festival showcases and celebrates the artists of Orenda Records, a music label founded in 2014 by trumpeter, composer, and producer Dan Rosenboom (Music MFA 07).
LOS ANGELES, CA
paradisenewsfl.com

MUSIC: Clearwater Jazz Fest, Hot Tonic & MORE

October revs up with the Clearwater Jazz Holiday at BayCare Ballpark, featuring Kool & The Gang, Gloria Gaynor, Snarky Puppy, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and local fave Gloria West & The Gents 10/14-10/17. ClearwaterJazz.com. Search Facebook events for live music all over town. HOT TONIC. Described as Postmodern Jukebox meets...
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Fest#Piano Jazz#Npr#Textbook
liveforlivemusic.com

Virgin Islands Shakedown Destination Fest To Feature Members Of moe., SCI, Particle, More

Virgin Islands Shakedown has announced a very special, Grateful Dead-themed getaway set to take place at The Fred in St. Croix on November 7th–9th. The island festival vacation will host three nights of music by The Dire Wolves & Friends, an eclectic collaborative unit featuring guitarist Al Schnier and drummer Vinnie Amico of moe., percussionist Jason Hann of The String Cheese Incident, guitarist/vocalist Mark Joseph (The Big Wu), bassist Ashish “Hash” Vyas of Thievery Corporation, and Steve Molitz (Particle/Phil Lesh).
MUSIC
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
AARP
Rolling Stone

Watch the Rolling Stones Play 1967 Deep Cut ‘Connection’ for First Time in 15 Years

The Rolling Stones took their No Filter Tour to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday night, shortly after Mick Jagger took a spin around the city that included a stop at the PSC Metals junkyard. The set list included the obvious big hits like “Miss You,” “Paint It Black,” and “Gimme Shelter,” along with the Chi-Lites classic “Trouble’s a-Comin’ ” and the Stones’ 1971 ballad “Dead Flowers,” which was selected by fans via an online vote. The biggest surprise came midway through the night, when Keith Richards took over on lead vocals. “Great to be back,” he told the crowd. “It’s great...
ROCK MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Van Williamson Trio gets set for jazz fest weekend

COVID caution causes consternation, but the show goes on!. In a surprising show of solidarity, the Van Williamson Trio has agreed amongst themselves that their highly anticipated return to live performance at the Umpteenth Annual Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival will proceed as scheduled. This is good news for the group’s...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Courier News

ATU Jazz Ensemble returns to live performance Friday

The Arkansas Tech University Jazz Ensemble will make its fall 2021 debut with a live virtual concert on Friday. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will be available for listening and viewing at https://bit.ly/atumusiclive. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account...
MUSIC
Fremont Tribune

Opera house luncheon to feature MU jazz quartet

Lee Meyer knows people need a break. And Fremont Opera House is offering that break via the First Wednesday Arts Luncheons. Luncheons consist of a hot meal, catered by Dan Rosenbaum of Fremont, and 20 to 30 minutes of live entertainment. Altogether, the lunches last an hour. The next luncheon...
FREMONT, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy