Jazz Fest Live Featuring Jon Weber
Join the Twin Cities Jazz Festival and AARP Minnesota for Jazz Fest Live an hour of great music to enjoy while we are all staying safe at home!. Mr. Weber can play up a storm...he has hosted the NPR series “Piano Jazz” ...he has a deep understanding of how technology and the media have revolutionized the relationship between the musician and the audience. Yet he knows exactly how technical to get without sounding like a textbook. Twin Cities Jazz Fest favorite Jon Weber returns to Jazz Fest Live for a performance you don't want to miss.www.visitsaintpaul.com
Comments / 0