Jazz Fest Live Featuring Jon Weber

Ok, we’re firmly into autumn and that’s a good time to draw out listening inspiration from back to school. Like last week when we checked in with Stella and the Reptilians tonight’s featured artist comes to us from the College of St. Rose music industry department and its Rose Record Label Group. As a songwriter and singer, based in Albany, Tori brings multiple influences to her alt/indie-pop style. Drawing from her favorite artists like Adele and Maggie Rogers, her music fuses powerful ballads with indie-style production to create a sound that resonates. Her lyrics take the listener through the familiar emotions that everyone has once felt or is feeling, bringing people together and amazing them with her range and strong vocals. Tori has a remarkable voice, a magnetic style and we are excited to see where her career and music take her in the future. Recorded during our virtual concert series on April 26th, 2021, here is Tori.

ALBANY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO