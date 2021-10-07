On October 7, 2021, the Midwest CMO Writer’s Round hosted by Hailey James will be held at KJ’s Hideaway in Saint Paul. Every first Thursday of the month, October 2021-April 2022, KJ’s Hideaway will feature the Midwest CMO Writers’ Rounds hosted by local singer/songwriter Hailey James. You will not want to miss these talented Midwest songwriters perform their original music LIVE and tell the stories that inspired their songs. Each night will be unique because it will feature 2-3 different members of the Midwest Country Music Organization alongside Hailey James in an acoustic round-robin listening-room style setting. Located in the Lower Level of the Historic Hamm Building in downtown Saint Paul, KJ’s Hideaway is a brand new intimate old-time speakeasy feeling venue that is perfect for a night out of food and drink. Writer’s Round is the perfect chance to catch some local songwriters before they make it to the big time! Get your tickets early before they sell out at what is sure to be a new, hot spot for new, original music in Downtown Saint Paul. Hailey James is a singer/songwriter/performer and recording artist from Cottage Grove, MN. Hailey started making music several years ago, but has had a more serious focus on singing, songwriting and performing in the last year due to the demand of her rapidly growing fan base.