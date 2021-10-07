CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bill O’Brien’s Houston tenure a warning to post-Bill Belichick Patriots

By John Andersen
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5V7J_0cJsOi8k00

Bill O’Brien’s legacy as one of the more notorious members of the Bill Belichick coaching tree was sealed last week when this excerpt was released from Patriots superfan pariah Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book It’s Better To Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness:

"The plan was fanciful, but O'Brien heard about it. He was in a power struggle of his own in Houston, fighting with general manager Rick Smith, a 'dysfunctional' and 'toxic' situation, according to the Houston Chronicle. The leaks from O'Brien's camp, claiming he wanted out, were so aggressive as to be suspicious, as if he knew he had a golden parachute. In the end, though, the [Texans] chose O'Brien over Smith, giving the coach more control over football operations. O'Brien later joked to a confidant that it was a somewhat empty victory. 'I was trying to get fired,' he said."

O’Brien is like climate change: it’s bad, smart people know it’s bad, really smart people say it’s worse than you think, some people think it’s much ado about nothing, and it’s consequences are inevitable and long-lasting.

We all know the story of O’Brien’s Houston tenure. Here are some of the lesser known greatest hits:

In 2018, the Texans were the most-run heavy team on early downs in the first half and ran the ball 47% of the time after a 1st-and-10 incompletion despite consistently bad results (per Warren Sharp’s 2019 Football Preview). Why does that matter? Because 1. Deshaun Watson was his quarterback, and 2. Those places were consistently very unsuccessful.

In 2019 specifically, the Texans trailed at halftime in nine games, but went 4-5 in those games. Heading into the fourth quarter they trailed in eight of those games, going 4-4 (per Warren Sharp’s 2020 Football Preview).

O’Brien’s stupidity as a play caller constantly put Watson in a position in which he had to play hero ball to give the Texans a chance. Since Watson is an elite quarterback, this worked out in the Texans’ favor well above league average. But O’Brien learned the wrong lesson.

That’s just on the field.

The off-field power struggle between O’Brien and former Texans general manager Rick Smith is more relevant to the future of the Patriots. Essentially a professional feud went public -- a culmination of years of poor communication spurned by a lack of people skills.

Last month, The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti wrote extensively about the idea of “ the empathy gap ” in NFL:

“Some organizations, like the Patriots or the Steelers, are top-down and hierarchical, which creates clear roles and consistency but limits the agency of most staffers. Others, like the Eagles or the Giants, consult widely throughout departments but sometimes fail to manage the ensuing conflicts over who gets the final say on decisions. There are costs and benefits to each style, but smooth collaboration is the exception, not the norm.”

Organizational implosion in the NFL can often come down to people not knowing how to deal with other people. The Patriots having streamlined this process is a hallmark of the Brady-Belichick era success. It’s also a feature the likes of Josh McDaniels in Denver, Matt Patricia in Detroit, and O’Brien in Houston have failed to effectively replicate. File Joe Judge’s tenure in New York as “TBD”.

Former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley spoke on WEEI last season about his time under McDaniels in Denver:

“Josh and I had a great relationship in 2009...We talked pretty much every day that year. The following year I was in training camp, got hurt, and he just stopped talking to me. Kind of knew the writing was on the wall then…”

Stokley went on to note that he enjoyed McDaniels as a coach and that the team was always prepared for opponents, but the lack of the human touch from McDaniels, admittedly younger and less experienced over a decade ago, should be a red flag.

Popular belief a few years ago was that McDaniels was the layup pick to succeed Belichick. The rise of Steve Belichick as a defensive play caller, the return of Patricia as Bill’s right hand man, and O’Brien’s glorified internship as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama have muddied the waters.

Regardless of who the Krafts select to succeed Belichick, the successor needs to be able to effectively communicate in a professional setting and show a track record of positive conflict management. Otherwise the post-Belichick Patriots could make like a dying star and implode -- akin to O’Brien’s Texans, McDaniels’ Broncos, or Patricia’s Lions.

Help us Steve Belichick, you’re our only hope.

Comments / 0

Related
WEEI Sports Radio

Nick Caserio attempting to clean up Bill O'Brien's mess

In January of 2021, Nick Caserio was faced with what those of us on the outside may have deemed an easy decision: remain with the Patriots as the director of player personnel or become the general manager of the Houston Texans, a team that Caserio’s former Patriots cohort Bill O’Brien had just finished dismantling in a reported attempt to get fired.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
Person
Steve Belichick
Person
Nick Saban
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Houston Chronicle#Texans
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy