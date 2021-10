MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – A man who was taking care of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son when he suffered severe head trauma was indicted Wednesday. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Calvin Henry was taking care of the baby on July 7, 2020, at the Peppertree Apartments while the mother was at work He texted her, saying the baby had a bad knot on his head.