COVID-19 survivors in danger of heart damage year after infection, report says
fox40jackson.com
6 days ago
COVID-19 survivors, some of whom were never sick enough to require hospitalizations, may face a higher risk for serious heart issues one year after infection, according to a report Thursday. The study found that non-hospitalized patients had a 39% increased risk of developing heart failure compared to someone who was...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When COVID first struck, it was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus, causing pneumonia and breathing problems, but now we know it also causes heart issues.
As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains, the virus that causes COVID-19, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, is a virus unlike any other doctors have come across. It causes respiratory issues, clotting problems, multiple organ damage, long-haul fatigue and some unusual cardiac symptoms, even after a relatively mild case.
“Tiredness, the pain, fever, but that all subsided, and then I just had a cough for about a week and then otherwise I felt...
One of the largest studies of Long-COVID yet conducted reveals that more than a third of people who test positive for the virus have at least one symptom three to six months later. Symptoms are 50 percent more common than for people recovering from even serious bouts of Influenza. Almost...
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn't need to be vaccinated against COVID because he'd fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system's vaccination mandate, saying "natural" immunity had given him and millions of others...
A bar owner who survived a string of health scares after his bout of Covid has revealed intensive care doctors warned his wife he was going to die. Andrew Mikhail, 47, was in cardiac arrest for almost 20 minutes while doctors and nurses in the intensive care ward of Wigan Hospital battled to save his life.
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 368 (2021) Cite this article. The long-term immunity and functional recovery after SARS-CoV-2 infection have implications in preventive measures and patient quality of life. Here we analyzed a prospective cohort of 121 recovered COVID-19 patients from Xiangyang, China at 1-year after diagnosis. Among them, chemiluminescence immunoassay-based screening showed 99% (95% CI, 98"“100%) seroprevalence 10"“12 months after infection, comparing to 0.8% (95% CI, 0.7"“0.9%) in the general population. Total anti-receptor-binding domain (RBD) antibodies remained stable since discharge, while anti-RBD IgG and neutralization levels decreased over time. A predictive model estimates 17% (95% CI, 11"“24%) and 87% (95% CI, 80"“92%) participants were still 50% protected against detectable and severe re-infection of WT SARS-CoV-2, respectively, while neutralization levels against B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants were significantly reduced. All non-severe patients showed normal chest CT and 21% reported COVID-19-related symptoms. In contrast, 53% severe patients had abnormal chest CT, decreased pulmonary function or cardiac involvement and 79% were still symptomatic. Our findings suggest long-lasting immune protection after SARS-CoV-2 infection, while also highlight the risk of immune evasive variants and long-term consequences for COVID-19 survivors.
Coronavirus infections were rising exponentially among five to 17-year-olds in September, coinciding with the start of the autumn school term in England, new research suggests. The findings from the React-1 study also support the need for vaccine boosters, with a higher prevalence of double jabbed people testing positive within three...
Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
Here’s a common question people have been asking: if you contract COVID-19, is it really necessary to get vaccinated? Isn’t the protection you have after infection enough? And the answer—to sum it up simply—is no. “There are now multiple studies that show natural immunity after COVID-19 infection is less effective...
Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin, the U.S. […]
Clark County reported 19 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday as the number of new cases rose in the latest data from Clark County Public Health. The deaths included one man in his 40s, two men in their 50s, three men in their 70s and four men age 80 or older; two women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, two women in their 70s and three women age 80 or older, according to Public Health data. Public Health said it is known that six of those who died had underlying conditions, but information on the status of the remaining fatalities was not available due to changes in how the county reports deaths from COVID-19.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Moses Lake family watched their daughter fight for her life in the ICU after being diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare illness linked to COVID-19. While 7-year-old Harmony Rowe has been recovering, only one parent has been allowed to stay by her side in the hospital. That forced father Robbie Rowe to sleep in his car outside the hospital, staying in the loop only via video chat and text.
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Fox anchor Lindy Thackston reports that surgery to remove a cancerous lesion in her lung went well, but that doctors had to remove half of her left lung. Thackston, an anchor for FOX 59 News in Indianapolis, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020, but recently found out it spread to her left lung.
If you’ve been sick recently — not with Covid, but an especially callous cold — you’re far from alone. People all around the world are complaining about the “worst cold ever,” including 24-year-old Rebecca London who experienced ”a runny nose, sneezing, a bit of a sore throat and feeling a bit rundown” for over a week.
The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found a combination therapy of aspirin, statins and at least two blood pressure drugs can cut the risk of heart disease and stroke by more than half. The fixed-dose combination (FDC) therapies were examined both with and without aspirin in an...
Comments / 0