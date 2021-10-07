Health Data Archiving Market Size to Reach USD 9.28 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

The global portable surgical robots market is anticipated to register robust growth, owing to the surging adoption of portable surgical robots for less surgical error and minimally invasive surgeries. By product type, the portable surgical robots market is divided into conventional surgery simulation systems, minimally invasive simulation systems, robotic surgery simulation platform, model-based simulation, web-based simulation and others. By surgery type, the portable surgical robots market is divided into laparoscopic surgery orthopedic surgery, endoscopic surgery, gynecology surgery, neurologic surgery, cardiac surgery, arthroscopic surgery and others. By end-user, the portable surgical robots market is divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, commercial simulation centers and others. Hospitals are expected to have largest share owing to their advanced infrastructure and high expenditure.
