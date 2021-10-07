CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pancon Receives $1 Million

 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") reports that, subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company received approximately $1,056,000 from the exercise of stock options, warrants and the payment of the fourth installment from the pending sale of Pancon's non-core Canadian mineral properties.

Pancontinental Resources (Pancon) Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources(TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF)(Pancon)is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
Bitcoin Receives $226 Million Institutional Inflows This Week

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cardano to receive $100 million from EMURGO to develop DeFi, NFTs

The Cardano ecosystem is on an expansion rampage and is showing no signs of stopping. To help facilitate all its development projects further, the network is now being injected with a huge amount of investment by blockchain firm EMURGO. The company, which is Cardano’s commercial arm, tweeted earlier today that...
Li-Cycle receives $100 million from Koch Strategic Platforms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Li-Cycle is in the middle of a massive build out. In February of this year the company went...
Form 4 DROPBOX, INC. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Volkmer Bart

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by the Reporting Person. 2. This transaction...
Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager...
Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
Missouri S&T receives $2.5 million gift from Nucor Corp.

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) has received a $2.5 million gift from Nucor Corp., the largest steel producer in the United States and North America’s largest recycler. The financial contribution will support the development of the university’s Arrival District, a major project that will create a welcoming...
Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Realty Income navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could be hoped. Realty Income's track record of safety and dividend growth is perfect for income investors. A great alternative for dividend investors looking for safe and steady income are real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies often feature highly resilient business models that can shake off big economic shocks.
More Michigan Families Will Get Extra COVID Financial Payment

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households will receive additional food assistance...
3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

Coca-Cola's 3.1% dividend yield tops the non-alcoholic beverage industry's average yield of 2.6%. Enbridge has been paying dividends to investors for over 66 years. Cardinal Health's 4.03% dividend yield tops that of competitors. One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the...
