Pancon Receives $1 Million
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") reports that, subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company received approximately $1,056,000 from the exercise of stock options, warrants and the payment of the fourth installment from the pending sale of Pancon's non-core Canadian mineral properties.www.streetinsider.com
