CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Comstock Resources (CRK) to sell assets in Bakken shale to Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) for $154 million in cash

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. ("NOG") to sell its assets in the Bakken shale for $154 million in cash, subject to adjustment and customary closing conditions. The properties being sold include non-operated interests in over 400 producing wells (65.9 net) with recent production of greater than 4,500 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (approximately 65% oil). The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will have an effective date of October 1, 2021. Comstock expects to recognize a pre-tax loss of $130-$140 million on the divestiture. EnergyNet is acting as exclusive advisor to Comstock on the sale.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Announces Sale of Ghana Assets for $750 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced it has agreed to sell its interests in two Ghana offshore fields for $750 million to Kosmos Energy ($550 million) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) ($200 million), prior to closing adjustments to reflect an April 1, 2021 effective date. The sale to Kosmos closed upon signing and the sale to GNPC is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The transaction includes Occidental’s interests in both the Jubilee and TEN fields, which combined had second quarter 2021 net production of 22 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Occidental classified the Ghana operations as held for sale, as of June 30, 2021. Separately, Occidental settled certain tax claims related to historical operations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) to acquire oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford from two sellers. Acquisition Highlights:. Total purchase price of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Shale#Shale Gas#Crk#Nog#Streetinsider Premium#Comstock Resources#The Company Rrb#Northern Oil Gas#Energynet
StreetInsider.com

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Acquires Assets in Midland Basin for $73.2M In Cash and Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire privately held operated assets located in the Midland Basin (the "Bolt-On Acquisition") from two sellers unaffiliated with Earthstone. The aggregate purchase price of the Bolt-On Acquisition is approximately $73.2 million consisting of $49.2 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, and approximately 2.6 million shares of Earthstone's Class A common stock valued at $24.0 million based on a closing share price of $9.20 on September 30, 2021. The Bolt-On Acquisition is expected to close by the middle of the fourth quarter of 2021 with an effective date of July 1, 2021.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and Cimarex Energy (XEC) Shareholders Approve Merger

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation ("Cabot") (NYSE: COG) and Cimarex Energy Co. ("Cimarex") (NYSE: XEC) today announced that both companies' shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction. At the special meeting of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Oil-Dri Corp. (ODC) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.08

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oil-Dri Corp. (NYSE: ODC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.08, versus $0.83 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $78.1 million, versus $64.84 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) has filed a registration statement for a NYSE IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Boeing (BA) 3Q Deliveries as Expected - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Shelia Kahyaoglu reiterated a Buy rating and $300.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE: BA) after the company announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Scott Fortune initiates coverage on Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
PERSONAL FINANCE
StreetInsider.com

Brookline Capital Markets Starts Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) at Buy

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja initiates coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) options active on price movement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 212; compared to its 52-week range of 106 to 360. Call put ratio 3.9 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Exela Technologies, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Chadha Sharon

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These restricted...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy