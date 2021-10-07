CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Form 8-K COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC For: Oct 07

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FRISCO, TEXAS, October 7, 2021 -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. ("NOG") to sell its assets in the Bakken shale for $154 million in cash, subject to adjustment and customary closing conditions. The properties being sold include non-operated interests in over 400 producing wells (65.9 net) with recent production of greater than 4,500 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (approximately 65% oil). The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will have an effective date of October 1, 2021. Comstock expects to recognize a pre-tax loss of $130-$140 million on the divestiture. EnergyNet is acting as exclusive advisor to Comstock on the sale.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vertex Energy Inc. For: Oct 11

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS FIRST AMENDMENT TO PROMISSORY NOTE (the “First Amendment”) is made and entered into effective as of this 11th day of October, 2021, by and between Vertex Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“Vertex”), and HPRM LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“HPRM”).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Exela Technologies, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Chadha Sharon

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These restricted...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Siyata Mobile Inc. For: Oct 13

Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. For the month of: October 2021 (Report No. 2) (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Palo Alto Networks Inc For: Oct 12

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Palo Alto Networks to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq. SANTA CLARA, Calif., October 12, 2021 – Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq). The company expects that its common stock will commence trading on Nasdaq on October 25, 2021, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol “PANW”.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K XOMA Corp For: Oct 06

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) DELAWARE. 001-39801. 52-2154066. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification Number) 2200 Powell...
EMERYVILLE, CA
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Castor Maritime Inc. For: Oct 31

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Transphorm, Inc. For: Oct 04

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. This NOTE AMENDMENT AND CONVERSION AGREEMENT (the “Agreement”) is made effective as of October 4, 2021 (the “Effective Date”), by and between Transphorm, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company” or the “Parent”), Transphorm Technology, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Subsidiary”) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (the “Holder”). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms shall have the meanings set forth in that certain Subordinated Convertible Promissory Note dated October 4, 2017 (as amended by that certain Waiver, Consent and Amendment Agreement dated March 16, 2018 and that certain Consent, Guaranty and Amendment Agreement dated February 10, 2020, the “Note”), in the principal amount of $15,000,000, issued to the Holder.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Eastern Bankshares, Inc. For: Sep 30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Massachusetts. 001-39610. 84-4199750. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation or Organization) (Commission. File Number) (I.R.S....
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Mills
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A THOR INDUSTRIES INC For: Oct 04

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The following table provides a description by segment of the product types that we manufacture and sell. Segment. Product Type. Description. The below charts illustrate calendar year-to-date U.S. and Canada RV retail market share through June 30,...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIE For: Oct 04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 4, 2021. MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (Exact...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC For: Oct 04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Group 1 Automotive Announces Acquisition of Two Dealerships in Texas. HOUSTON, October 4, 2021 - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), (“Group 1” or the “Company” or the “Buyer”),...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CONDUENT Inc For: Oct 05

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Form 8 K#Comstock Resources Inc#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ron Mills Vp Of#Comstock Resources#The Company Rrb#Crk#Northern Oil Gas#Energynet#Company
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Argo Group International For: Oct 04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HAMILTON, BERMUDA – Oct. 4, 2021 – Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an underwriter of specialty insurance, today announced an agreement to sell its Brazilian operations, Argo Seguros Brasil S.A. (“Argo Brazil”), to Spice Private Equity Ltd. (“Spice PE”), an investment company focused on global private equity investments, for a purchase price of 160 million Brazilian Reais1, subject to the terms of the purchase agreement. Spice PE’s investments are managed by GP Advisors (Bermuda), Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GP Investments, Ltd., a leading private equity and alternative investments company, with a long and successful history of investing in Brazil. Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to occur by the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K GoldMining Inc. For: Oct 31

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 For the month of October, 2021. (Translation of registrant's name into English) Suite 1830, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. For: Oct 04

Form 6–K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) No. 2 Namtai Road, Gushu Community, Xixiang Township. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IVERIC bio, Inc. For: Sep 27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware. 001-36080. 20-8185347. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation)(Commission. File Number)(IRS Employer. Identification No.) Five...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Youdao, Inc. For: Sep 30

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DROPBOX, INC. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Volkmer Bart

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan entered into by the Reporting Person. 2. This transaction...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Poseida Therapeutics, For: Oct 11

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-39376. 47-2846548. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (I.R.S. Employer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Medigus Ltd. For: Oct 13

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) Omer Industrial Park, No. 7A, P.O. Box 3030, Omer 8496500, Israel. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy