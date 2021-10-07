Samsung Foundry Innovations Power the Future of Big Data, AI/ML and Smart, Connected Devices

There is a lot of hype around the use of artificial intelligence or machine learning in security products. Everyone wants to say they’re using it, but there’s a real lack of clarity when it comes to understanding how these terms are used. This problem is only made worse when these two terms are constantly conflated. Using precise and accurate language to describe a security product not only conveys to potential buyers that you understand your own technology but also enables buyers to ask the right questions to evaluate it.

