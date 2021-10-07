CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Foundry Innovations Power the Future of Big Data, AI/ML and Smart, Connected Devices

Cover picture for the articleDetails were disclosed at the company’s 5th Annual Samsung Foundry Forum. SEOUL, South Korea-- October 07, 2021 -- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today unveiled plans for continuous process technology migration to 3- and 2-nanometer (nm) based on the company’s Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor structure at its 5th annual Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) 2021.

