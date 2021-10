Amgen (AMGN), Neumora Therapeutics Announce Strategic R&D Collaboration to Accelerate Novel Precision Therapies for Brain Diseases

Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, this morning announced a collaboration to support clinical pharmacology studies for Tryp’s proprietary drug product TRP-8803. Dr. Paul Hutson, Professor of the Pharmacy Practice Division at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy and Dr. Christopher Nicholas, Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, will serve as investigators on the clinical pharmacology studies to assess the pharmacokinetics and safety of TRP-8803 in healthy, volunteer patients. The completion of the studies is anticipated to deliver additional regulatory support for TRP-8803. “We are fortunate to benefit from Dr. Hutson’s and Dr. Nicholas’s tremendous expertise in psilocybin-based treatments and their effects on patients,” Tryp Therapeutics President and Chief Scientific Officer Jim Gilligan, PhD stated in the news release. “TRP-8803 has the potential to set the standard in safety, control, and patient comfort for psilocybin-based therapies. We look forward to working with Dr. Hutson and Dr. Nicholas on this exciting endeavor.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO