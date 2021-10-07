(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. ETHERNITZ FIELDS, JR., Defendant. To the above named Defendant: ETHERNITZ FIELDS JR., WHEREVER FOUND. You are hereby notified that an action has been filed in the District Court, of Cleveland County, State of Oklahoma, Case No. CS-2021-1521, styled “Tinker Federal Credit Union, Plaintiff v. Ethernitz Fields, JR., Defendant”. The action alleges that Defendant is indebted to Tinker Federal Credit Union in the amount of $8,314.62 as of May 26, 2021.