CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

(Published in the Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 7 days ago

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. ETHERNITZ FIELDS, JR., Defendant. To the above named Defendant: ETHERNITZ FIELDS JR., WHEREVER FOUND. You are hereby notified that an action has been filed in the District Court, of Cleveland County, State of Oklahoma, Case No. CS-2021-1521, styled “Tinker Federal Credit Union, Plaintiff v. Ethernitz Fields, JR., Defendant”. The action alleges that Defendant is indebted to Tinker Federal Credit Union in the amount of $8,314.62 as of May 26, 2021.

marketplace.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ave#Plaintiff#The District Court#Defendant#Petition#Marilyn Williams Court#Casey Bailey
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy