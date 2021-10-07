Ault Global Holdings (DPW) Provides Update on Installation of S19j Pro Antminers

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. QualTek, LLC (the "Company" or "QualTek"), a leading provider of both turnkey infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors, and recovery logistics services, is providing Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $40 million to $42 million. "We are pleased to report guidance for the third quarter. Our third quarter EBITDA was aided by our recovery logistics business which was deployed in September to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. In addition, during the quarter we received significant contract wins from leading telecom customers and announced two acquisitions," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek.

