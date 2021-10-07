CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ault Global Holdings (DPW) Provides Update on Installation of S19j Pro Antminers

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. (“BitNile”), is actively installing the first 1,000 S19j Pro Antminers (the “Antminers”) recently received at the Company’s Michigan data center (the “Data Center”). On September 15, 2021, the Company announced that it expects to receive an additional 300 Antminers per month between October 2021 and July 2022, bringing the total new Antminers to be deployed to 4,000.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Spartan Acquisition Corp Filed by: Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Subject Company: Spartan Acquisition Corp....
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS) has filed a registration statement for a NYSE IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Board Votes to Approve Spinoff of Loyalty Ventures Inc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the separation of Alliance Data's LoyaltyOne segment, consisting of its Canadian AIR MILES® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty businesses, into an independent, publicly traded company, Loyalty Ventures Inc.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
StreetInsider.com

Royal Gold (RGLD) Provides Update on its September Quarter 2021 Stream Segment Sales

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 64,300 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of approximately 46,400 gold ounces, 556,000 silver ounces and 2,000 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Stream sales for the quarter were in line with the guidance range of 62,000 to 67,000 GEOs previously provided. The Company had approximately 26,400 GEOs in inventory at September 30, 2021, consisting of 19,000 gold ounces and 541,000 silver ounces. Inventory at September 30, 2021, was in line with the previously provided guidance range of 22,000 to 27,000 GEOs.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Provides Business Update; Expects Q3'21 Revenues to be Lower than Q2'21

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announces that it expects its Q3 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be lower than its Q2 2021 testing revenues given the overall lower levels of COVID-19 testing during the summer months. However, based on the recent uptick in COVID-19 testing (due in part to various government and employer-imposed mandates) and the Company’s growing customer base for testing services, the Company anticipates Q4 2021 COVID-19 testing revenues to be in-line the record levels achieved in Q1 of this year, despite recently decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

QualTek Provides Business Update, Includes Q3 2021 Guidance (ROCR)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. QualTek, LLC (the "Company" or "QualTek"), a leading provider of both turnkey infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors, and recovery logistics services, is providing Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $40 million to $42 million. "We are pleased to report guidance for the third quarter. Our third quarter EBITDA was aided by our recovery logistics business which was deployed in September to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. In addition, during the quarter we received significant contract wins from leading telecom customers and announced two acquisitions," said Scott Hisey, CEO of QualTek.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

LM Funding America (LMFA) Expands Planned Cryptocurrency Mining Business with Purchase of Additional 4,000 Antminers

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or "LMFA") today announced that it has further expanded the scope of its cryptocurrency mining operations with the purchase of an additional 4,000 S19J Pro Antminer Machines (S19J) (100 TH/s) (“Bitmain Miner Machines”) from Bitmain for a total purchase price of $25.3 million. Previously, the Company announced the purchase of 1,000 Bitmain Miner Machines for a total purchase price of $6.3 million.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Dpw#Holding Company#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ault Global Holdings#Nyse American#The Company Rrb#Bitnile#The Data Center#Iii
StreetInsider.com

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Updates Full Year 2021 Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today reported that the company updated its outlook for full year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and announced the date for its third quarter earnings release. Updates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ashland (ASH) provides update on its outlook for fiscal 2021 financial results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today provided an update for preliminary fiscal 2021 financial results. In general, economic recovery in the U.S. and other regions of the world is driving strong demand for most products in the company’s Life Sciences, Personal Care and Household, Specialty Additives and Performance Adhesives end markets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Lynx Global Provides Update on Corporate Milestones and Recent Expansion Strategy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Company completes a $2.4 million private placement accelerating development of its payment platform into SE Asia. New partnerships and expansion of leadership team will focus on adding new revenue...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bit Digital (BTBT) to Purchase 10,000 Antminers from Bitmain

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the "Company" or "Bit Digital"), a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York, today announced that it has signed agreements with Bitmain Technologies Limited ("Bitmain") to purchase 10,000 Bitcoin mining hardware. The announced purchases are expected to increase Bit Digital's miner fleet hash rate by over 1.0 Exahash ("EH/s").
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

WeWork Provides Investor Day Highlights, Announces Preliminary Q3 Business Updates (BOWX)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WeWork, one of the leading global flexible space providers, today hosted a virtual Investor Day ahead of its planned combination with BowX Acquisition Corp. During the presentation, WeWork’s Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Financial Officer, Ben Dunham, and VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Chandler Salisbury, presented a detailed overview of WeWork’s market position, strategy, and growth plans as companies around the world prepare for the future of work. Highlights of the presentation are included below. A full playback of the presentation and supporting materials are accessible at: investors.wework.com.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) to Hold

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block downgraded SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $7.00 (from $9.00). The analyst commented, "To the moon? Crashing back...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Boeing (BA) 3Q Deliveries as Expected - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Shelia Kahyaoglu reiterated a Buy rating and $300.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE: BA) after the company announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Exela Technologies, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Chadha Sharon

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These restricted...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy