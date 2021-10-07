Ault Global Holdings (DPW) Provides Update on Installation of S19j Pro Antminers
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. (“BitNile”), is actively installing the first 1,000 S19j Pro Antminers (the “Antminers”) recently received at the Company’s Michigan data center (the “Data Center”). On September 15, 2021, the Company announced that it expects to receive an additional 300 Antminers per month between October 2021 and July 2022, bringing the total new Antminers to be deployed to 4,000.www.streetinsider.com
