Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million. This program will cancel and replace the Company's existing plan, which had $27 million remaining under its authorization as of August 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO