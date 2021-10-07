CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

ISSF Junior World C'ship: India add two silver medals to kitty

sanantoniopost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima [Peru], October 7 (ANI): India added two silver medals on Wednesday, the eighth day of the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships, in Lima, Peru. The two silver medals came after India already bagged a gold when the trio of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and Naamya Kapoor defeated USA's Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln, and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final to win the gold medal in the 25m pistol team event.

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Leylah Fernandez’s next tournament confirmed, will feature at the Indian Wells Open 2021

Ever since her fantastic run at the 2021 US Open where she finished as the runner-up, Canada’s teen sensation Leylah Fernandez‘s return to the WTA Tour has been long-awaited. Despite the WTA Tour going on a 1-week break after the conclusion of the US Open, Fernandez had not confirmed where will she play next keeping the fans puzzled.
SPORTS
atlanticcitynews.net

ISSF Junior World Championship: 12 Indians make cut for finals on opening day in Lima

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The junior India shooting team is expected to win a rich haul of medals on Thursday, competition day two, of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship, currently underway in the Peruvian capital of Lima. Qualification rounds of six individual events, all...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adarsh Singh
Person
Manu Bhaker
firstsportz.com

ISSF World Juniors 2021: Indian women’s skeet team wins gold

The Indian women’s skeet team of Ganemat Sekhon, Areeba Khan and Raiza Dhillon put together a splendid performance to defeat Italy in the women’s skeet team gold medal match at the 2021 ISSF World Junior Championships being held in Lima, Peru. Ganemat may have won an individual silver yesterday but...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manu Bhaker clinches gold, Esha Singh bags silver in ISSF junior world championships

Lima [Peru], September 30 (ANI): Young Indian shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the gold medal in the women's junior 10m air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) junior world championship here on Thursday. Manu scored 241.3 to take gold while another Indian shooter Esha Singh shot 240.3 to...
WORLD
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky Olympians earn more medals in air rifle at junior world championships

After earning Olympic medals last summer in Tokyo, two members of the University of Kentucky rifle team have continued to impress on the world stage. Senior Will Shaner — who won a gold medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event in Tokyo — and junior Mary Tucker — who won a silver medal in the mixed team air rifle event in Tokyo — both won individual medals this week during the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.
KENTUCKY STATE
olympics.com

Manu Bhaker leads India’s medal surge at junior world shooting championship

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker added two more gold medals to her kitty at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2021 in Lima, Peru on Saturday, and helped India rise to the top of the medals tally. After winning the individual pistol gold on Thursday, the 19-year-old Manu Bhaker clinched top podium...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Gold Medal#Italy#Issf#Ani#Indians
olympics.com

ISSF Junior World Championship: Naamya Kapoor, Aishwary Pratap win gold medals

Tokyo Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar set a new junior world record to win the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2021 at Lima, Peru on Monday. Naamya Kapoor, the niece of two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput, also clinched the women’s 25m pistol gold...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
sanantoniopost.com

India to join women's FIH Hockey Pro League for Season 3

Lausanne [Switzerland], October 8 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced that the women's national teams of India and Spain will join the FIH Hockey Pro League for Season 3, which is starting on October 13 with the title holders, World Champions and Olympic Gold Medallists The Netherlands taking on Belgium.
WORLD
pistolsfiringblog.com

Daton Fix Finishes with a Silver Medal at the World Championships

Daton Fix made the finals of the World Championships on Saturday and came out of the tournament with a second-place finish. Fix faced Russian Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the medal match final. The first exchange in the match resulted in a called two for Magomedov. Fix’s corner challenged and the call...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Olympic champion cut from Korean team amid tripping probe

Two-time Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee has been cut from South Korea’s short track speedskating team after a reported text message exchange that suggested she may have intentionally tripped a teammate during the 2018 Winter Games.The Korea Staking Union on Wednesday said it’s preparing to launch an investigation and had barred the 24-year-old Shim from competing in the International Skating Union short track speedskating World Cup series beginning next week.The Seoul-based Dispatch online news outlet last week revealed what it described as text messages exchanged between Shim and her coach during the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang South Korea....
SPORTS
sanantoniopost.com

Kohli and boys to have Morgan's team for company during T20 World Cup

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Th8 Palm seems to be quite a favourite with cricket teams coming into the UAE as the England team has now booked into the hotel for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. While Chennai Super Kings checked in first for the Indian Premier League, the Indian team is also staying there during the World Cup.
SPORTS
sanantoniopost.com

T20 WC: Winner to get USD 1.6 million, confirms ICC

Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI): The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners' cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday. All 16 competing teams will receive part of the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy