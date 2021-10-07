Battle of the Bears set for Brooke Memorial

Aniya Joyce (10) jumps up for a hit while Addison Harrell (10) goes for the block. MOUNT AIRY — On Thursday afternoon, the Forbush Lady Falcons travelled to Mount Airy to take on the North Surry Greyhounds. It was a battle for fourth place in the Foothills 2A Conference, with both teams struggling to find wins this season. The Lady Falcons were coming into the match having lost their three previous matches, with their last won coming on Sept. 16. While Forbush was looking to earn a win, the Lady Greyhounds were also desperate for a victory. It was an all out battle for both teams, as the match was capped at five sets. While Forbush hustled on the court, the Lady Falcons were unable to make the comeback and took a 2-3 (23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 8-15) match loss.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO