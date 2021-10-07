CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of the Bears set for Brooke Memorial

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLSBURG — Friday night was a joyous occasion for the Brooke and Oak Glen football teams. The Bruins had a reason to celebrate as the team played for the first time since Sept. 10. Meanwhile, the cause for celebration for the Golden Bears was the fact that the team played a week after having a game canceled due to COVID-19 issues. What made the game even more special was Oak Glen has missed three games this season due to issues with the virus.

