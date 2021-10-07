SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, September 2021

While we continue navigating uncharted territory nearing the end of a second year living through a devastating pandemic, I am optimistic we are headed in the right direction. The latest figures released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (from 9/30) indicate the vaccination rate for Downey residents 12 years of age and older is now 77.6%. For adults 65 years of age and older, is now 93.2%. If you remember, our goal in Downey was to surpass 75% by the beginning of fall and before the start of flu season. We did it! Thank you for taking care of yourselves and your families and protecting our community. Let's continue increasing our vaccination rate for everyone's safety.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO