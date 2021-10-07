CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split shares. AzurRx’s common stock will continue to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol AZRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Monday, September 13, 2021, under a new CUSIP number, 05502L204.

