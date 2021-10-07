15 experts. 11 questions. All your crypto questions, answered.

BT appears to be suffering an outage, with users complaining of being unable to connect to broadband internet.Website health monitor DownDetector registered thousands of reports on Thursday morning.Service appeared to go down at around 11am, with some users receiving a message saying their internet service provider (ISP) is down.The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commissionBT customers expressed their frustrations on social media, claiming not to be able to access websites or emails.“I can’t get on to ‘My BT’,” one wrote. “I can’t log in to the BT website for my emails, is your server system down?” Read More Bitcoin surges to 5-month high as analysts predict record end to 2021 – follow liveBitcoin price rally sees crypto market overtake world’s most valuable companyThree network is down for mobile users across the UK

INTERNET ・ 41 MINUTES AGO