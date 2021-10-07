Guest Column - Redistricting is gerrymandering at its best

In August 2012, the Times newspapers published an editorial under the headline, “Time to reboot on redistricting.”. Here it is nine years later, and editorialists for Ohio’s leading newspapers are wringing their hands, rightfully so. According to a recent Cleveland editorial, “the Ohio Redistricting Commission … created four-year Ohio Senate and Ohio House maps that flout voters’ intent to prevent overtly partisan gerrymandering.” A Columbus editorial followed up with this observation: “How silly of us to think that the state’s top elected officials would compromise on a map that would fairly divide state House and Senate districts.”