What The Back To The Future Cast Is Doing Now

There is no way to get around it — depression sucks. I, like millions of others, have battled with mental health issues for most of my life and have come to terms with the fact that it will always be that way. Some days are better than others and vice versa, but one thing I always tell myself is that I’m not alone in this fight and that family, friends, colleagues, and the various doctors I have visited over the years are more likely than not to have gone through the same exact thing at one point in their lives. Another way I have found to cope is by watching different movies about depression and other issues like anxiety, loneliness, and just about everything else under the sun.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO