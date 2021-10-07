WATCH: Will Levis, Alyssa Lang drink coffee with mayonnaise on SEC Network

TROY, Ala.- The Troy Men's Basketball program's matchup with Florida set for Sunday, Nov. 28, will be aired on the SEC Network, ESPN and the SEC announced Thursday. "We are super excited to play Florida this season and even more excited to have our game televised on the SEC Network," head coach Scott Cross said. "I have a ton of respect for Coach White, going back to our battles when he was at Louisiana Tech. I always thought that he was one of the best young coaches in the country, and now he is doing a great job at Florida.

