WATCH: Will Levis, Alyssa Lang drink coffee with mayonnaise on SEC Network

By Kentucky Sports Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright, this is getting out of hand. Kentucky QB Will Levis organically creating viral videos out of his rear-end has been taking social media by storm. First, it was eating bananas with the peel on. Now? He’s drinking coffee with the sweet sweet creamer known as mayonnaise. It all started with a TikTok ahead of the historic win over Florida last weekend and continued onto SEC Network on Wednesday night.

