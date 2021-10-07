CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

NH Primary Source: Dowdell to lead NH Democrats’ effort to keep primary first in nation in 2024

By John DiStaso
WMUR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire Primary Source gives you breaking and behind-the-scenes political news by John DiStaso, the most experienced political writer in the state and a recipient of a New Hampshire Press Association Lifetime Achievement Award. To sign up for WMUR's weekly New Hampshire Primary Source and political email newsletter, which will be delivered to your inbox on Thursday at 6 a.m., click here.

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
949whom.com

Ted Cruz Endorses Karoline Leavitt in NH GOP Congressional Primary,

Could the road to the White House run through New Hampshire's First Congressional District for Sen. Ted Cruz?. A day after former Boston news personality Gail Huff Brown announced she would be the fifth Republican in the GOP primary Leavitt, 24, announced on her Twitter account Wednesday morning that she's got the backing of the Texas senator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Turnto10.com

Former Providence City Councilman Sam Zurier wins Senate Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections released the unofficial results for the hotly contested East Side special primary election in Providence. The Board of Elections reported Tuesday night that former Providence City Councilman Samuel Zurier finished first in the state Senate District 3 primary race. He received 1,282 votes.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMUR.com

Brewery owner, national security expert Jeff Cozzens running for NH’s 2nd District US House seat

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A well-known fixture of the North Country business community is adding elective politics to his long and unique resume. WMUR has learned that 47-year-old Republican Jeff Cozzens, owner of the Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, is a 2022 candidate for New Hampshire’s 2nd District U.S. House seat, now held by five-term, Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster. Cozzens filed his declaration of candidacy Monday afternoon.
LITTLETON, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Soucy
Person
Jaime Harrison
WMUR.com

NH Primary Source: Karoline Leavitt signs Americans for Tax Reform pledge

TAXPAYER PROTECTION PLEDGE. Republican 1st Congressional District U.S. House candidate Karoline Leavitt has taken the Taxpayer Protection Pledge long championed by the conservative group Americans for Tax Reform and its president, Grover Norquist. The pledge states that the person signing it will oppose any effort to increase taxes and any...
POLITICS
providenceonline.com

Six Democrats Take Center Stage in Senate District 3 Primary

The East Side State Senate Seats (there used to be two) have long been recognized as seats of power with representatives focusing on issues that affected the City while artfully addressing and often introducing the General Assembly to social issues. It produced political icons like Lila Sapinsley on the Republican side and Richard Licht and David Cicilline on the Democratic side, who were heavily engaged in City issues and used their successes to attain major statewide offices as well as leadership in their respective political parties. Subsequent Senators focused more on social issues but neglected other problems.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Dnc#Presidential Primaries#Nh Primary Source#African American#The National Party#The Granite State
Niagara Gazette

Hochul begins primary quest as Democratic frontrunner

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has sprinted into frontrunner status while 77% of New Yorkers say they don't want former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to run for his old job next year, a new Marist poll shows. In a blow to any hopes the scandal-scarred former governor may have of regaining...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spectrumlocalnews.com

How rural New York Democrats plan to influence the coming primary for governor

Are you a Democrat thinking about running for governor of New York? You might want to give Livingston County's Judith Hunter a call. The chairwoman of the Democratic Rural Conference and her members who come from small rural counties in upstate New York are once again planning to have a say in who becomes the party's nominee for governor ahead of what could be the most competitive primary in nearly a generation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene asks Twitter if America should have a 'national divorce' after poll suggested more than half of Trump voters want red and blue states to secede

Marjorie Taylor Greene conducted a poll on her Twitter asking her followers if they feel America should divide into two different nations based on red and blue states. 'Should America have a national divorce?' the Republican Georgia congresswoman posed on Monday. The three options are 'Yes, by R & D...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy