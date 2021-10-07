To Each Their Own Balance

It’s that time of the year again Jaguars—midterms. Almost every college student dreads the sound of those words. The hardest part about midterm week is trying to find the balance of social life and academics. This midterm week has been a challenge for the students because we did not have a fall break to really prepare ourselves and head into midterms with a clear head. Sophomore Khaelin Scott said “It has been hard because it wears you down and I barely had time to prepare. My midterm was posted late at 10 PM because my teacher forgot, and it had to be due at 11:59 PM. If I barely have time to prepare it becomes stressful, but there are things you can do and I’m trying to get it together.” This response was hard to hear because it is an unfortunate situation, but she fought through the adversity. What are things you do to try and prepare if something comes up last minute? Khaelin went on to say, “It would have to be my notes and always looking over them because even though my midterm was late and I had to rush, I had the knowledge from my notes to help me get through a tough situation.” Always prepare for the unexpected because the small things such as looking over your notes could be the difference of completely giving up or finishing strong. Finally, Ms. Scott was asked about her having a social life and balancing everything alongside academic duties. Scott responded by saying “The preparation starts by going to class during the week so you can have your notes and are able to get the review before quizzes and tests. Social life comes into play when you have downtime such as the weekends or when you completed your assignments for that day.” In addition to her response, it is important you put first things first because you do not want something minor to come back and hurt you in the long run. Balance is possible, but this year has a lot of people on the ropes. However, we are strong, and we will get through this, but first we’ve got to handle our business.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO