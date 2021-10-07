CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlebury, VT

To Each Their Own Balance

By Editorial Board
Middlebury Campus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half of quarantining, distancing and Zooming, Middlebury is beginning to again resemble what it once was, and the desire to return to a pre-pandemic campus life — pre-dispersion of friends and classmates taking semesters off or learning remotely, pre-seeing close contacts only, pre-off-campus travel restrictions — is palpable. There seems to be a shared sentiment that we all need to make up for the time and freedom we lost to Covid-19.

middleburycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Digest

Midterm Week and Balance: Is it possible?

It’s that time of the year again Jaguars—midterms. Almost every college student dreads the sound of those words. The hardest part about midterm week is trying to find the balance of social life and academics. This midterm week has been a challenge for the students because we did not have a fall break to really prepare ourselves and head into midterms with a clear head. Sophomore Khaelin Scott said “It has been hard because it wears you down and I barely had time to prepare. My midterm was posted late at 10 PM because my teacher forgot, and it had to be due at 11:59 PM. If I barely have time to prepare it becomes stressful, but there are things you can do and I’m trying to get it together.” This response was hard to hear because it is an unfortunate situation, but she fought through the adversity. What are things you do to try and prepare if something comes up last minute? Khaelin went on to say, “It would have to be my notes and always looking over them because even though my midterm was late and I had to rush, I had the knowledge from my notes to help me get through a tough situation.” Always prepare for the unexpected because the small things such as looking over your notes could be the difference of completely giving up or finishing strong. Finally, Ms. Scott was asked about her having a social life and balancing everything alongside academic duties. Scott responded by saying “The preparation starts by going to class during the week so you can have your notes and are able to get the review before quizzes and tests. Social life comes into play when you have downtime such as the weekends or when you completed your assignments for that day.” In addition to her response, it is important you put first things first because you do not want something minor to come back and hurt you in the long run. Balance is possible, but this year has a lot of people on the ropes. However, we are strong, and we will get through this, but first we’ve got to handle our business.
EDUCATION
Towerlight

Balancing stress during midterms

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Have you ever pulled an all-nighter the night before a big test? Or woken up in stress overload the morning of your exam? If so, welcome to the club. It is that time of the year where college students start suffering from the upcoming pressures of midterms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Motherhood Unfolding

Finding A Balance as a Mom of Two

Hey Mama, I am sharing my story of how I found my balance as a mama of two. This transition was tougher than I expected but I managed a rhythm and I know you will too. Read on for tips and advice to find you balance too.
Quad-Cities Times

Column: On balance, a sometime thing

Roused from sleep by an alarm or a brightening day, I roll over and find Rosinante standing by my bed. Appropriately named for the horse on which Don Quixote tilted at windmills, my red Rollator bears me into the shower, keeping me from tilting and windmilling as I progress. Another...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlebury, VT
Health
Middlebury, VT
Education
State
Vermont State
City
Middlebury, VT
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Health
odu.edu

Evaluating Work-Life Balance

This event is designed to help student explore their current work-life balance and the factors that go into creating and maintaining a current and ideal work-life balance. This event will go into detail about the potential roles that individuals may experience and prioritize. We will spend time looking at your personal work-life balance and discuss questions that can help you develop and aim at achieving your ideal work-life balance.
NORFOLK, VA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Balancing concerns

Have watched the debate over vaccines and other measures such as social distancing and masks. The logic seems reversed to me, and the issue doesn’t seem to elicit clarity. In my view, the issue is the threat to public health and safety. The hospitals are not overloaded because people took vaccines, wore masks, or social distanced — just the opposite.
PUBLIC HEALTH
flagpole.com

Balancing Life and Long-term Friendships

Over the summer, I reconnected with two separate friends (must have been something in the air) that I used to be extremely close with in my early 20s. In the past, both friendships just kind of fizzled out due to life being busy, etc. So it was really nice to catch up and jump right back into the friendship like no time passed—it was this way for both of them. We still had a genuine connection, talking about real things, not just your youthful “party” friends. It felt so nice to have these people back in my life that I kind of silently promised myself not to let life get between things again and to keep the friendships alive.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlebury College#Casualties#Febs
makeuseof.com

How to Balance Productivity and Wellbeing

People are always looking for ways to be more productive, but wellbeing is often overlooked. Interestingly, taking care of yourself is one of the best ways to stay effective at work, and you might be surprised by some of the benefits. If you want to maximize your work output and...
HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Few(er) good men

If you are a woman who feels you can’t find a worthy mate, or if you are a single man who feels women are out of reach, you are not alone. Well, you know what I mean. A record number of U.S. residents are unmarried, according to a new paper by the Pew Research Center . Almost 40% of adults aged 25 to 54 did not live with a partner in 2019, compared to just 29% in 1990.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KATU.com

Improving Balance to Prevent Unwanted Falls!

Certified Personal Trainer Heather Peneyra, taught us all about balance in order to help prevent unwanted falls! She shared easy ways to improve balance, and how to build intensity!. Did you know that practicing getting up and down can be exercise?. First from a chair, then stool, and finally from...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
dailyutahchronicle.com

Balancing Life as a Student-Athlete

My alarm goes off at 5 a.m. I struggle to find my phone as it keeps ringing, wanting to hit that snooze button for the extra nine minutes. My body is sore and tired but it’s part of the job, the “grind,” as athletes call it. Six days a week...
TRAVEL
blueandgraypress.com

Page Olsen: Balancing education and entrepreneurship

What started off as an adaptation to the pandemic turned senior Page Olsen into a novice businesswoman. Now, she not only has to navigate college life, she also has to do it while running a small manicure and nail art business. “I never had any intention of becoming a small...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
resourceumc.org

Hybrid worship: finding the balance

As churches begin to go back in-person worship, we may find that people are returning at different rates. While many are excited to come back to church, others are still cautious of gatherings that may put them at risk of contracting COVID-19. Hybrid worship, a blended approach to in-person and online ministry, has become an effective way to reach both audiences, but has also stretched church leaders beyond their pre-pandemic role. Learning new skills and applying them while pastoring a congregation can feel like an overwhelming and endless amount of work. This article will explore ways the church can find a healthy balance between in-house and virtual worship without becoming a burden so that your ministry can thrive.
RELIGION
paisano-online.com

Balancing motherhood and higher education

Jackie is a senior community health major at UTSA and she works two jobs. In addition, she is a single mom. Her son Joaquin was born April 24, 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic. Raising a son during a pandemic and as a college student was far from easy, but Jackie explained why she did it despite the trauma she faced — sharing the highlights as well as the difficulties.
HOUSTON, TX
fourstatesliving.com

Thankful for Each New Experience

“I never knew how good I had it growing up,” David Thomas admits, but to an outsider, it might sound pretty apparent. David was born in Crawley, West Virginia, an unincorporated community with about 1,000 people in it located in Greenbrier County, in the south central part of the state. His parents are Lorrie and Jeff Thomas, a state road highway employee and a school teacher, respectively. He has a twin brother, Robert, and a younger sister, Bethany. “I lived on a street that had a bunch of kids my age, and we would always be playing some kind of sport all the time,” David said. “My mom would pull up the window and whistle when it was time to come home. We knew to get running, too. I was very fortunate to be raised by caring and loving parents. I thank God for them every day for never giving up on me, because raising me was no easy task.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

The upside to living with mental illness

When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Main Reasons People Stay Single

Little to no research has previously been done on examining why people remain single. In one study, participants were interviewed or given structured questions asking them to indicate why they remained single. In the second, men and women indicated which of 76 reasons would be most likely to keep them...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy