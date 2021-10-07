CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benintendi Player of Month, Bubic Pitcher of Month for Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that outfielder Andrew Benintendi and left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic were named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of September/October. The awards are determined by a local media vote. Benintendi, 27, led the Royals in September/October...

