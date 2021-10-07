Benintendi Player of Month, Bubic Pitcher of Month for Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals have named their Minor League Players and Pitchers of the Year for their respective affiliates. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., 21, was named the Omaha Player of the Year, after being named the George Brett Hitter of the Year last week. He split the season between Omaha and Northwest Arkansas (AA) and through Sept. 29, he’s played in 121 combined games and is batting .293 (143-for-488). He leads all minor league players in extra-base hits (72) and is also second in total bases (285), tied for second in runs scored (98), third in RBI (96), fourth in homers (33) and tied for fourth in hits. The right-handed hitter became the first Royals minor league player to record 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in a season since Alex Gordon did so in 2006 with the Wichita Wranglers (AA). Witt Jr. was selected in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas.

