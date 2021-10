HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas kidnapping suspect who ran from a court appearance last week is back in custody, according to the Harvey County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, 47-year-old Joshua Harris of Wichita appeared in court at the Harvey County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing on a felony drug charge. Separately, Harris was wanted on a Harvey County warrant for aggravated kidnapping. A Harvey County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to detain Harris on the warrant. Harris evaded the deputy and ran from the courthouse. Harris was able to get into his vehicle and flee the area. Traffic near the courthouse prevented deputies from reaching Harris' vehicle before he drove away.

HARVEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO