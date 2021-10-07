IT metrics lessons learned: 3 tips

The following is guest article by Mark VanderKlipp, Senior Consultant at TiER1 Healthcare. On September 22, Healthcare IT Today hosted a virtual panel of dynamic and inspiring former Healthcare CIOs who shared lessons learned, career secrets, and advice for current IT leaders. Moderated by Founder and Chief Editor of HealthcareScene.com John Lynn, the panel included Former CIO at MHS, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital Sue Schade; Former CIO at Scripps Health, Seattle Children’s, and Steward Healthcare, Drex Deford; Former CIO at Mayo Clinic, Christi Heath, and MaineHealth Abdul Bengali; and Former CIO at Intermountain Marc Probst. TiER1 Healthcare sponsored the panel and participated in virtual table discussions with attendees.
