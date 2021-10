Have I died and gone to pumpkin HEAVEN? Fall's truest fans will totally appreciate bagels shaped like pumpkins being served up by one New Jersey bakery. Sure, plenty of places make a pumpkin-flavored bagel, but this one actually LOOKS like one! It's one of the most beautiful bagels I've ever laid eyes on, but having said that it's not so pretty that I wouldn't immediately sink my teeth into one, lol.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO