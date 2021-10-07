Comparing crystal structures with symmetry and geometry
Measuring the similarity between two arbitrary crystal structures is a common challenge in crystallography and materials science. Although there are an infinite number of ways to mathematically relate two crystal structures, only a few are physically meaningful. Here we introduce both a geometry-based and a symmetry-adapted similarity metric to compare crystal structures. Using crystal symmetry and combinatorial optimization we describe an algorithm to arrive at the structural relationship that minimizes these similarity metrics across all possible maps between any pair of crystal structures. The approach makes it possible to (i) identify pairs of crystal structures that are identical, (ii) quantitatively measure the similarity between crystal structures, and (iii) find and rank structural transformation pathways between any pair of crystal structures. We discuss the advantages of using the symmetry-adapted cost metric over the geometric cost. Finally, we show that all known structural transformation pathways between common crystal structures are recovered with the mapping algorithm. The methodology presented in this study will be of value to efforts that seek to catalogue crystal structures, identify structural transformation pathways or prune large first-principles datasets used to parameterize on-lattice Hamiltonians.www.nature.com
